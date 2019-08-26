almanac
Climbing

UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.

Cycling

West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m. last Saturdays, starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westside brewerybikeloop.com.

Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.

• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.

• Grouse Mountain Overlook, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Bird Walk, 9 a.m. Thursday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Noble Cabin, 8 a.m. Friday, Black Bear Trailhead.

• Cahill Loop, 10 a.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Dynamite Cabin, 9 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

FRIDAY

Elephant Rock Open Space Hike — 9 a.m., $3. Registration: elpasoco.com/naturecenters.

Nature

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.

• Watercolor in the Park, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• Children’s Nature Explorers, 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

Sunrise Nature/Wildlife Photo Shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Outdoor skills

Mueller State Park programs — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366, ext. 110.

• Fly Fishing: Learn the Basics, noon Thursday, Dragonfly Pond.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 7, $125-$150.

RUNNING

Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.

• Cheap 5K, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Flea Market.

• American Discovery Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and Kids 1K, 6:30 a.m. Sept. 2, America The Beautiful Park.

Volunteering

Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.

Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.

