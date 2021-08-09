Almanac
Hiking
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Geer Pond, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Brook Pond, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.
• Homestead Loop, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Homestead Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 16, Elk Mountain Trailhead.
• Bear Hike, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Preacher’s Hollow, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 17, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
• Osborn Homestead, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 18, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Visitor Center.
• Dynamite Cabin, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Northern Colorado Springs 6K and 10 K Walks — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m.-noon, with walk ending at 3 p.m., Fire Station No. 19, 2490 Research Parkway. Stollers can complete both walks, but will have trouble on dirt trails, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Night Sky, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh My, 8-9 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
• Western Heritage Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Skins and Skulls, 1-2 p.m. Aug. 18, Visitor Center.
• Birds of Mueller Touch Table, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 19, Visitor Center.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Life Under a Log, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3 per person.
• Monarch March, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $10 per person.
• Nature Adventures: Crazy About Cattails, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 19 and 20, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• One-Day Beginner School, Saturday, $250.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17, $50.
• Beginner Casting Clinic, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 19, $50.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
FRIDAY
Rainbow Falls Volunteer Day: Weed Removal — 9-11 a.m. Registration required: 520-6977.
