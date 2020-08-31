Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
Cycling
SEPT. 19
Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day — 9-11 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, free. Registration required: 520-6977, elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods ParkVisitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, park closed to vehicles during event.
SEPT. 12
Sunset Photography Hike with Mike Pach — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain; $20. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-center.
SEPT. 19
Bear Creek Park Walk — Hosted by Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m., Bear Creek Park Pavilion no. 5, 2002 Creek Crossing St. Walking sticks recommended, strollers can complete the trails, wheelchairs not advised, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St.; 471-0910, catamountinstitute.org/contact-us.
• Small groups outdoor science classes for all grade levels, $150. For dates, locations and registration, call or go online.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Spinning Spiders, for ages 3-6, with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Colorful Caterpillars, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Sept. 10, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434.
• Carp School, Sept. 19, $250.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
SEPT. 19
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit local schools for the prevention of suicide, 9 a.m., The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
Snow Sports
SEPT. 19-OCT. 10
Snowshape Winter Fitness Series — For skiers, snowboarders and winter sports enthusiasts, 8-9 a.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $17 per session, $64 for all sessions. Registration required: redrocksonline.com.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
