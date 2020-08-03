Almanac
Cycling
SATURDAY
Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb — Pikes Peak; pikespeakcyclinghillclimb.org.
Hiking
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Rock Pond and Canyon Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Cahill Cabin Loop Hike, 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
• Dynamite Cabin Hike, 1-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Outlook Ridge Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Murphy’s Cut Hike, 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
• Raptor Ramble Brain Teaser Walk, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Lost Pond Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Cheesman Ranch Loop Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 11.
• Wildernessing: Element of Wind Hike, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 12.
• Osborn Cabin Loop Hike, 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 12.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Rainbow Falls History Walk — 10-11:30 a.m., $3-$4. Registration: 520-6977, tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.
AUG. 15
Cheyenne Mountain State Park Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8-11 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m., Limekiln Trailhead Pavilion. Jogging strollers can complete the course with some difficulty, wheelchairs not advised, no pets allowed on trail, free, daily park entrance fee, $8 per car. Face masks required; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Lady Bugs & Friends, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Aug. 13, $3.
• Owl Pellets, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
• Owl Pellets, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
• Pollinators Patio Talk, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Know the Bear Facts, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday.
• Owls Patio Talk, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
AUG. 11 AND 20
2020 Pikes Peak Outdoor Industry Virtual Leadership Summit — 9-10:30 a.m., free. Go online for a list of speakers. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6qsarfw.
Outdoor Skills
• Hug a Tree to Survive, for kids, 3-4 p.m. Friday.
• Hug a Tree to Survive, for kids, 3-4 p.m. Friday.
