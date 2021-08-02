almanac
Cycling
Life’s 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women’s Beginner Mountain Six-Week Biking Course, starting 9 a.m. Aug. 21, Lakewood.
AUG. 21
Tarry-it-Up — 30 and 50 miles rides, Tarryall. Go online for cost and registration: mountaintop cyclingclub.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Yoga Hike, 8-10:30 a.m. Friday and Aug. 20, $25. Registration required: 634-6666, garden ofgods.com.
• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. Aug. 25. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
AUG. 14
Northern Colorado Springs 6K and 10 K Walks — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m.-noon, with walk ending at 3 p.m., Fire Station No. 19, 2490 Research Parkway. Stollers can complete both walks, but will have trouble on dirt trails, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Life Under a Log, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. Aug. 12 and 13, $3 per person.
• Nature Adventures: Crazy About Cattails, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 19 and 20, $3 per person.
• Monarch March, 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14, $10 per person.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Aug. 28, $5 per child.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Survival Plants Workshop, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Aug. 21, $30. Registration required.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Beginner Casting Clinic, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• One-Day Beginner School, Saturday, $250.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10, $50.
AUG. 22
Full Moon Paddle — 7-10 p.m., Cherry Creek Reservoir, 4800 S Dayton St., Greenwood Village, $45 with $11 gate fee; Union Reservoir, 461 County Road 25, Longmont, $45 with $8 gate fee. Registration required: rockymtnpaddleboard.com/lessons-and-events/full-moon-paddle.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
SATURDAY
Palmer Park Workday — 8-11:30 a.m., Palmer Park, 3650 Maizeland Road. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ndp94zv5.
AUG. 13
Rainbow Falls Volunteer Day: Weed Removal — 9-11 a.m. Registration required: 520-6977.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.