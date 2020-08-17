Almanac
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Rock Pond and Canyon Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Dark Sky Walk, 8:30-10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Cummings Cabin Hike, 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
• Nature Walk, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Osborn Homestead Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday.
• Dynamite Cabin Hike, 8-11 a.m. Friday.
• Outlook Ridge Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Salamander Hike, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Sunset Hike, 7-9 p.m. Sunday.
• Rock Pond and Canyon Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 24.
• Cheesman Ranch Hike, 9 a.m.-1 p.m Aug. 26.
• Peak View Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 26.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
• Nature Adventures: Sweet Snakes, for ages 3-6, with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Jr. Bird Club-Bluesteam Prairie Open Space, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $5 or $25 for six meetings.
• Nature Crafts, 3-4 p.m. Friday.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
• Fly-Fishing Basics, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 25.
Running
SATURDAY
National Mill Dog Rescue Virtual Dog Jog 5K: 9 a.m. Go online for cost and registration: tinyurl.com/yb7zjosl.
SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Marathon: Waiting list to participate available; pikespeakmarathon.org.
AUG. 30
Run to the Shine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 8:30 a.m., 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Go online for entry fees. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Rocky Mountain Brews Run — Tails & Ales Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Dry Dock Brewing, north dock, 2801 Tower Road, Aurora, $35 in advance, $40 at event; rockymountainbrewruns.com/tails-and-ales.
Volunteering
SATURDAY
Rainbow Falls Clean-Up Day — 9-11 a.m. Registration: 520-6977.
