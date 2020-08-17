almanac

Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before going, make sure event is still taking place.

Hiking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Rock Pond and Canyon Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Dark Sky Walk, 8:30-10 p.m. Tuesday.

• Cummings Cabin Hike, 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.

• Nature Walk, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.

• Osborn Homestead Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday.

• Dynamite Cabin Hike, 8-11 a.m. Friday.

• Outlook Ridge Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Salamander Hike, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Sunset Hike, 7-9 p.m. Sunday.

• Rock Pond and Canyon Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 24.

• Cheesman Ranch Hike, 9 a.m.-1 p.m Aug. 26.

• Peak View Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 26.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.

• Nature Adventures: Sweet Snakes, for ages 3-6, with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.

• Jr. Bird Club-Bluesteam Prairie Open Space, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $5 or $25 for six meetings.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Nature Crafts, 3-4 p.m. Friday.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Fly-Fishing Basics, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 25.

Running

SATURDAY

National Mill Dog Rescue Virtual Dog Jog 5K: 9 a.m. Go online for cost and registration: tinyurl.com/yb7zjosl.

SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Marathon: Waiting list to participate available; pikespeakmarathon.org.

AUG. 30

Run to the Shine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 8:30 a.m., 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Go online for entry fees. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.

AUG. 30

Rocky Mountain Brews Run — Tails & Ales Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Dry Dock Brewing, north dock, 2801 Tower Road, Aurora, $35 in advance, $40 at event; rockymountainbrewruns.com/tails-and-ales.

Volunteering

SATURDAY

Rainbow Falls Clean-Up Day — 9-11 a.m. Registration: 520-6977.

