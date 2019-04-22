Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Outlook Ridge and Lost Pond, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Little Wonders: Smells and Sounds of Spring, for ages 2-3, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Thursday.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Touch Table: Skins and Skulls, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Mountain Plover Festival — Bird watching, wildlife viewing, entertainment and more, Karval, $50 and up; mountainploverfestival.com.
Outdoor skills
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
• Introduction to Navigation, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $25.
Mueller State Park programs — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366, ext. 110.
• Volunteer Orientation, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Visitor Center.
RUNNING
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Cheyenne Mountain Trail Race, 8 a.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park
• Spring Fling 5K Poker Ride/Run 5K, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Norris Penrose Event Center
• Bash The Bluffs, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, UCCS Gallogly Recreation and Wellness Center
• Alpine Autism Center’s Walk & Run, 10 a.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park
SATURDAY
Bash the Bluffs 5K — To benefit the Ed Burke Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund, 9:30 a.m., UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/yymyej8g.
Tillman Honor Run — To benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, 2-4:30 p.m., Rock Island Trailhead, Falcon, $10-$40. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4afk9wn.
Volunteering
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
