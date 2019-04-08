ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet in north main parking lot.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Black Bear Trail, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Camper Services parking area.
• Elk Meadow, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Camper Services parking area.
• Rock Pond Trail, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Camper Services parking area.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Trails, Tails & Ales — Take your dog on a hike, 10:30 a.m., Bear Creek Regional Park East, 2002 Creek Crossing, enjoy beer at Cerberus Brewing Co. after hike, $3-$4. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.
• Teacher’s Workshop: The New Project Wild, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 20.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: What Neat Feet, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Homeschool Fridays — Discover Wetlands, geared to grades three to six, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
• Fountain Creek’s Famous Visitor, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, $4.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Aiken Audubon Monthly Program: Birding Senegal and the Gambia, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 17, free.
• Nature Explorers: Magnificent Magpies, for ages 4-5 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. April 18, $3.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Rattler Trail Series, 7 a.m. Saturday, Palmer Park.
Volunteering
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
