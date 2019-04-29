ALMANAC
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet in north main parking lot.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Saturday Morning Bird Stroll, 8-10 a.m. Saturday, $4.
SATURDAY
Anniversary Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m., FamCamp Picnic Area No. 2, Air Force Academy, North Gate Entray. Wheelchairs cannot complete walk, strollers can complete the walk, leashed pets, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Children’s Nature Series, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday and May 9, $3.
• Family Fun Day Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $5.
• Homeschool Fridays — Awesome Arthropods, geared toward grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. May 10, $4.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
MAY 8-12
Ute Mountain Mesa Verde Birding Festival — Lectures, tours, bird-themed art show and more, Cortez; cortezculturalcenter.org/events/birding-festival.
Outdoor skills
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Fly Fishing Rendezvous — Gear, classes and clinics., National Western Complex, Expo Hall, Denver; flyfishingrendezvous.com
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Cheyenne Mountain Ultra 50K, 7 a.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Take 5 in the Garden of the Gods, 8 a.m. Saturday, Garden of the Gods Park.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
