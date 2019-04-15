almanac
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Chocolate Bunny Walk and Egg Hunt, for ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Saturday, $6.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Chocolate Bunny Walk and Egg Hunt, for ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, $6.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Outlook Ridge and Lost Pond, 8:30 a.m.-noon Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Bird Walk: Peak View Pond, 9 a.m.-noon April 22, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Full Moon Hike, 8 p.m. Friday, Limekiln Trailhead.
FRIDAY
Full Moon Storytelling Hike — 7:30-9 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
SATURDAY
Earth Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Wheelchairs not advised, strollers can complete the walk, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.
• Teacher’s Workshop: The New Project Wild, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Aiken Audubon Monthly Program: Birding Senegal and the Gambia, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, free.
• Nature Explorers: Magnificent Magpies, for ages 4-5 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, $3.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Free Days, Saturday, Aug. 25, Sept. 28, Nov. 11.
RUNNING
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Run, 6 p.m. Friday, Beerworks East.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Friday, Manitou Springs.
• Victim’s Rights Week 5K Run & 1M Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Hams and Hamstrings 5K, 8 a.m. Sunday, Stetson Hills Open Space.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
