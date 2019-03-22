It’s been a big season so far and it’s not finished yet. Big snow totals have some resorts around the state stretching their season longer than ever before. Here’s a breakdown of when ski resorts are closing. Note that all dates are subject to change.
Arapahoe Basin: June 2 – Arapahoe Basin is typically the last resort to close in the state and that date generally comes after June 2nd. While a later date has not been confirmed at this time, expect it to extend past this. Though unlikely, I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a season that stretches into July.
Aspen Highlands: April 14 – Whether you’re talking Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, or Snowmass, look for an end-of-season party at each. Find out more information here.
Aspen Mountain: April 21
Beaver Creek: April 14
Breckenridge: May 27 – Breckenridge has made the decision to extend their season through Memorial Day. This is also an extension that will likely happen in the future snow permitting.
Buttermilk: April 7
Ski Cooper: April 7
Copper Mountain: April 21
Crested Butte: April 7
Echo Mountain: April 14
Eldora: April 21
Granby Ranch: March 31
Hesperus: March 31 – The planned season closure was on March 17. Expect Hesperus to stay open for a few weekends after that until March 31.
Howelsen Hill: Closed – The oldest ski hill in North America and one of the smallest in the state, Howelsen Hill has already closed. However, the Nordic Center will remain open and having intermittent grooming through March.
Keystone: April 7
Loveland: May 5
Monarch: April 21 – Technically, Monarch will only be open daily through the 7th. However, they recently announced that they’ll be extending for a couple weekends after that, including April 12-14 and April 19-21.
Powderhorn: March 31
Purgatory: April 7…but that’s not all – Purgatory will likely be open Saturdays and Sundays after April 7th.
Silverton: April 14 – While the “Guided Season” ends on March 17, unguided lasts until April 14. Guiding services are still available during this time of the year, though helicopter service only takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
Snowmass: April 21
Steamboat: April 14
Sunlight: April 7
Telluride: April 7
Vail: April 21
Winter Park: May 3 – There are a few different dates bouncing around for Winter Park’s season closure, but Colorado Ski Country USA puts this closure on May 3rd. Some terrain may be closed before this and word-of-mouth seems to be that the Mary Jane section could stay open later. That might be stretch.
Wolf Creek: April 7 – This date comes from CSCUSA. My hunch is that April 7 is likely a date that will get pushed back, even if it’s just for weekends. Wolf Creek has had an historic year. I’ve got a hard time believing it won’t be open at least for a few days after this.