Fewer skiers on the mountain have Arapahoe Basin’s biggest fans celebrating as the resort is experiencing shorter lift lines and fewer parking pains compared to recent years.
Following the 2018-2019 ski season, Arapahoe Basin made the decision to leave Vail Resorts’ “Epic Pass,” eventually becoming a limited-day option on the rival Ikon Pass. The move was reportedly made, in-part, as an attempt to reduce swelling crowds and bolster the visitor experience.
Skier visits at Arapahoe Basin have fallen 35% through February compared to the previous season. This is a greater decrease than the resort’s goal of reducing skier days by 20% season-over-season. While no longer offering unlimited skier days for Epic Pass holders has likely been a major factor in this decrease, other factors could be at play. For instance, this season has seen less snow compared to last season across much of the state (though February was notably snowy).
Arapahoe Basin also reports that it has seen an uptick of skiers in recent weeks compared to early-season months. Year-over-year, the month of February saw a 20% decrease in skier days – on par with the reduction goal.
The resort reports that Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective pass user visits are 69% less compared to those brought in by Epic Pass during the previous season. It has also been reported that only 6 of the 142 days (roughly 4%) that the resort has been open during the 2019-2020 season were busier than the same day the previous year.
According to Alan Henceroth, COO of the resort, “This season is nothing like last season. The numbers speak for themselves. The experience is way up. The skier days are way down. Ikon, Mountain Collective, Taos and Monarch are great partners. We aren’t quite where we want to be yet, but we are heading in the right direction. It has been an awesome season and Spring looks very promising.”