A snowboarder kicks up a trail of water as he skims over a large puddle in the Saturday near the top of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Though only the Black Mountain Express Lift and the Lenawee Mountain Lift are open, 2 inches of fresh snow and warm weather brought out a large crowd of skiers and snowboarders to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Saturday. Many were dressed in shorts and T-shirts, and some even had on swimsuits. The warm weather created four long puddles near the top of the mountain that created a fun challenge for those that decided to give it a try. On Thursday, Arapahoe Basin posted on their Facebook that they have extended their season until at least June 30. With more snow expected in the forecast their closing date may be pushed back even farther.