Ikon Pass holders will have access to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area for the upcoming season, according to the ski area.
Two options are available. Through the regular Ikon Pass, skiers and boarders will have up to seven days of access to A-Basin with no blackout dates. They can get five days access on the Ikon Base Pass, with selected blackout dates.
“Arapahoe Basin is thrilled to partner with the Ikon Pass and join its community of like-minded mountain destinations. A-Basin is a bold, aspirational mountain with the legendary character that invites skiers and riders to find adventure at every turn, an ideal fit for the Ikon Pass,” said Alan Henceroth, Chief Operating Officer, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.