In this Oct. 2, 2019, photo, David Christopher Coons performs tai chi at the Salt Lake City Main Library, in Salt Lake City. The participants are homeless people who take part in a free tai chi program run by a retired couple who started the classes three years earlier. Coons was fired from his job as an electrician about five years ago. He has been homeless since, vacillating between sleeping in shelters or on the streets of Salt Lake City.