Air Force

Air Force’s game on Saturday was just how this season has gone.

After being tied for most of the first period, the Falcons allowed Niagara to score the game-winning goal with six seconds remaining. Air Force was just moments away from going to overtime, where the Falcons likely would have earned a point or two.

Just like Saturday’s loss, the Falcons have been competitive in most of their defeats. But playing opponents close and moral victories don’t count — and because of that, Air Force is 7-15-2 overall and last place in the AHA standings.

But even after Saturday’s heartbreaking end, the weekend was a step in the right direction. Air Force beat Niagara — one of the AHA’s better teams — 6-3 on Friday before narrowly coming up short the next day.

The Falcons desperately needed a win, and they got it.

Air Force is four points behind ninth-place Bentley. The Falcons are seven points behind eighth-place Canisius. The top eight teams reach the AHA Tournament.

Obviously there’s work to do for Air Force to be in the playoff picture. But even winning one game against a quality team shows the Falcons can scrape their way back into it.

Colorado College

Rivalry week is upon us.

Colorado College and Denver will battle in the first of four games in the Battle for the Gold Pan. CC and DU have played 332 times, the second-most played rivalry in college hockey.

Denver has won the last three Gold Pans, and the Tigers will look to bring it back to downtown Colorado Springs.

In recent memory, Denver has dominated the series. The Pioneers are 11-1-1 in the series’ last 13 games.

The last time CC had success in the series was 2018-19, when the Tigers swept the Pioneers. Only one current Tiger player, Bryan Yoon, was on the team when they took home the Gold Pan.

“I try to tell (my teammates) it’s a special rivalry,” Yoon said. “Winning it is something me and my freshman year teammates still talk about to this day. It’s really important.”

While the series hasn’t gone CC’s way in recent years, the Tigers are much improved. They are fifth in the NCHC standings and have won games against No. 1 St. Cloud State, as well as Omaha and Minnesota Duluth.

The Tigers beat SCSU, which recently swept Denver. Obviously one can’t totally use the transitive property in hockey — or any sport — but it does show that CC should be able to compete well against college hockey’s defending champs.

“Our team certainly feels like we’re different,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “You’ll talk to our guys, and they’ll say, ‘This team’s different.’ I think our guys feel like we’re going up there differently than the last time we saw them.”