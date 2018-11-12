Football
Marshall Pike, Discovery Canyon
The junior rushed for three touchdowns and 131 yards last Friday, including the game-winning score in a 34-31 double-overtime win over Frederick in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. His second TD tied the game at 21-21 with nine minutes left in regulation before he scored his third TD in the second OT. This season, Pike leads the Thunder with 1,268 rushing yards and 17 TDs.
Eddie Kyle, Pine Creek
The senior was a defensive stud in the Eagles’ 50-0 laugher over Heritage in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs last Friday. He had two interceptions, including one he returned some 35 yards for a TD. Those were his first two picks of this season, according to MaxPreps. He also had a 50-yard punt return that set up Pine Creek’s first score of the game.
Boys’ soccer
Thad Dewing, Air Academy
The junior forward had an impressive offensive showing during last week’s Class 4A state title run. He had three goals and assist in two wins. In the final against Denver North, he finished with a score and assisted on a goal to help the Kadets to back-to-back titles. This season, he had a team-best 27 goals with eight assists. He averaged nearly 1.5 goals per game.
Volleyball
Charlie Tidwell, Colorado Springs Christian School
The junior outside hitter was stellar during the Class 3A state tournament, finishing with 95 kills in five matches — a 19-kill average. Her high was 26 against Alamosa. She also had 16 kills in a 3-1 loss to Lutheran in the title game. This season, Tidwell had 282 kills to go along with 221 digs, 44 blocks and 31 aces.
Kessandra Krutsinger, Lewis-Palmer
The senior posted an all-round performer during last week’s Class 4A state title run, finishing with 39 kills and 20 blocks in four dominant wins. This season, Krutsinger collected 204 kills (third on the team behind Taylor Buckley’s 275 and Trinity Jackson’s 270). And Krutsinger’s final kill of the season gave the Rangers their third consecutive title.