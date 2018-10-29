Boys’ cross country
Mason Norman, The Classical Academy
The junior won his second straight Class 3A boys’ title this past weekend, finishing in 15:33.4 — nearly 23 seconds faster than his time last season. It also helped the Titans to a third-place showing in the team standings.
Football
Ty Evans, Palmer Ridge
The senior completed 14 of 23 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 42-0 statement win over Monument rival Lewis-Palmer last Friday.
Peyton Brones, Colorado Springs Christian School
The junior did it all in the Lions’ 31-0 regular season finale win over Florence last week, rushing for 117 yards and one TD to go along with 15 tackles — including 10 solos — on defense.
Boys’ soccer
Gabe Calhoun, St. Mary’s
The senior had 16 saves in the Pirates’ double overtime 1-0 win over Lutheran in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament. Teammate Wyatt Barton scored the game-winning goal.
Kensley Smith, Colorado Springs Christian School
The sophomore led with two goals and an assist in the No. 16 Lions’ 5-0 blowout win over No. 17 Coal Ridge last week in the Class 3A state playoff opener.
Volleyball
Sarah Garner, Woodland Park
The junior had a 14-kill, seven-block performance against Mesa Ridge to go along with 14 kills in three matches during a tournament this past week. She also had 15 blocks during this stretch while leading Woodland Park to a 4-1 record.