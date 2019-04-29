Baseball
Edwin Romo, St. Mary’s
The senior threw a five-inning no-hitter against Evangelical Christian Academy, finishing with six strikeouts to extend the Pirates’ winning streak to eight games. An error was committed, preventing Romo from a perfect game. He is 5-1 entering this week. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with an RBI against ECA.
Girls’ golf
Charlotte Cliatt, Palmer
The senior fired a 1-over-par 75 — four strokes better than her personal best — to win the individual title at the Terrors’ own invitational last week. Her performance helped Palmer secured a second-place finish behind Coronado, which won the team title by nine strokes.
Girls’ lacrosse
Brittney White, Pine Creek
The senior came up big for the Eagles in a 13-12 rivalry win over Air Academy, finishing with five goals and four assists. In the Eagles’ two other wins last week over Liberty and Palmer, White had a combined seven goals and three assists. The Eagles finished the week with a 12-1 overall record.
Nicole Beaulieu, Cheyenne Mountain
The senior had a standout week in wins over Rampart and Palmer, finishing with a combined 10 goals and five assists to help the Indians to a 4-1 record in league play. Beaulieu leads Cheyenne Mountain with 40 goals entering this week.
Boys’ swimming and diving
Seth Shyrock and Nathan Aumiller, Rampart
The duo not only captured respective individual events but also set event records en route to the Rams’ team win at the Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational last Saturday. Shyrock, a freshman, won the 100-yard backstroke in 56.58 seconds, besting the previous mark by nearly two seconds. Meanwhile, junior Aumiller finished the 200 freestyle in 1:52.51, topping the previous mark of 1:53.16 set last year.
Girls’ tennis
Mariah Boudrieau, Widefield
The senior beat Sierra last week to keep her No. 3 singles winning streak alive at six straight matches after she opened up the season with a loss. Her record is 6-1, and Boudrieau has helped the Gladiators to a 9-0 overall and 5-0 mark in Class 4A Region 7 action.