Free expression outweighs state authority

The justices sided with a graphic artist in Colorado who said she wants to expand her business to design custom websites that celebrate impending marriages, but not for same-sex couples. She cited her belief as a Christian that marriage is limited to a man and a woman. Lorie Smith, the graphic artist, sued Colorado in federal court and sought a First Amendment ruling that would protect her freedom of speech which — her attorneys noted — included the right not to speak.

Biden overstepped on student loans

The court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts. The decision effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. The court held that the administration needs Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program.