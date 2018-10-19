Harrison’s Orlando Westbrook is comfortable with chaos, not that there was much of it in Friday’s District 2 rivalry game against Sierra at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Panthers’ senior quarterback showed as much on the first of his five touchdowns in the 56-0 win.
Westbrook turned a 3rd-and-long play into six points on the Panthers’ first possession, which came after Sierra’s game-opening drive ended with a missed field goal. The 6-foot, 205-pound signal caller looked to be in trouble in the pocket before spinning out of a sack, rolling down the visiting sideline and chucking the ball deep.