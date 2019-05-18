Oprah delivered Colorado College's commencement address on Sunday morning.

Watch the full speech here (Oprah is introduced about an hour into the video) and read more about her speech and how it was received by students here. 

Here are 10 things to know about Oprah's Colorado Springs visit and commencement address. 

1. She didn't buy everybody who graduated a car. But they did get books.

2. Oprah is one of several prominent African American speakers to visit CC in recent months. In his latest column, Gazette editor Vince Bzdek says her speech bolsters the school's pro-inclusivity, anti-racism campaign, which was launched last fall in response to a racist email that was sent out to the student body. 

3. A graduate of The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, in South African village, Henley on Klip, received a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College on Sunday. The graduate, Palesa Mokoena, calls her Oprah "Mom-O."

4. Oprah attended Colorado College’s graduation ceremony in 2017 in support of another graduate of the South African school. 

5. Oprah appeared for free. When CC President Jill Tiefenthaler found out that Oprah planned to be in the audience to support another student this year, she invited her to speak, said campus spokeswoman Leslie Weddell.

6. Each of the 571 graduating students got to shake Oprah's hand as they received their diplomas.

7. She gave the commencement address at the University of Southern California in 2018, Smith College in 2017 and Harvard University in 2013.

8. Oprah joins a list of Colorado College commencement speakers  including Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (1982) film producer and director Sydney Pollack (1990) and Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney in 1991. Take a look at the full list of speakers here.

9.The news of Oprah’s upcoming visit to Colorado Springs sparked a wide range of reaction on the web when the announcement was made in March. Read about that here

10. Oprah is the first nonalum to deliver the commencement address since 2013. She was presented with an honorary degree a Sunday's ceremony. 

PHOTOS: Oprah Winfrey Delivers Speech at Colorado College Graduation

1 of 57