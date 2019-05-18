Oprah is in Colorado Springs to deliver today's Colorado College's commencement address. The event, which is not open to the public, starts at 8:30 a.m.
Here are 10 things you should know about Oprah's visit to Colorado Springs.
1. There will be road closures.
2. Oprah is one of several prominent African American speakers to visit CC in recent months. In his latest column, Gazette editor Vince Bzdek says her speech bolsters the school's pro-inclusivity, anti-racism campaign, which was launched last fall in response to a racist email that was sent out to the student body.
3. A graduate of The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, in South African village, Henley on Klip, will receive a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College on Sunday.
4. Oprah attended Colorado College’s graduation ceremony in 2017 in support of a student who had received one of her scholarships.
5. Oprah is appearing for free. When CC President Jill Tiefenthaler found out that Oprah planned to be in the audience again this year, she invited her to speak, said campus spokeswoman Leslie Weddell.
6. The topic for her speech is unknown, but it's likely to fit with the Class of 2019 motto, as uttered by Black Panther Party activist Angela Davis: “You have to act as if it were possible to radically transform the world. And you have to do it all the time.”
7. She gave the commencement address at the University of Southern California in 2018, Smith College in 2017 and Harvard University in 2013.
8. Oprah joins a list of Colorado College commencement speakers including Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (1982) film producer and director Sydney Pollack (1990) and Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney in 1991. Take a look at the full list of speakers here.
9.The news of Oprah’s upcoming visit to Colorado Springs sparked a wide range of reaction on the web when the announcement was made in March. Read about that here.
10. Oprah is the first nonalum to deliver the commencement address since 2013. She'll also be presented with an honorary degree.
