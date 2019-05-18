Oprah is coming to Colorado Springs Sunday to deliver Colorado College's commencement address at 8:30 a.m.
Here are 10 things you should know:
1. There will be road closures.
2. The event is closed to the public. For those who want to watch the speech, it will be live-streamed here.
3. A graduate of The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, in South African village, Henley on Klip, will receive a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College on Sunday.
4. Oprah attended Colorado College's 2017 graduation in support of another former student.
5. Oprah is appearing for free.
6. The topic for her speech is unknown, but it's likely to fit with the Class of 2019 motto, as uttered by Black Panther Party activist Angela Davis: “You have to act as if it were possible to radically transform the world. And you have to do it all the time.”
7. Oprah is one of several prominent African American speakers to visit CC in recent months. In his latest column, Gazette editor Vince Bzdek says her speech bolsters the school's pro-inclusivity, anti-racism campaign, which was launched last fall in response to a racist email that was sent out to the student body.
8. Oprah joins a list of Colorado College commencement speakers including Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (1982) film producer and director Sydney Pollack (1990) and Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney in 1991. Take a look at the full list of speakers here.
9.The news of Oprah’s upcoming visit to Colorado Springs sparked a wide range of reaction on the web when the announcement was made in March. Read about that here.
10. Oprah is the first nonalum to deliver the commencement address since 2013. She'll also be presented with an honorary degree.
Stay with Gazette.com Sunday for additional coverage of Oprah's visit, and read more about how Colorado College is preparing for it here.