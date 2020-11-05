The day after Memorial Day, every year for several years, I went to Fort Logan National Cemetery to help pull up the flags that adorn each grave so that they could be used again the next year. Every year, there are about 6,000 more flags to pull. Why? Because time is rapidly running out on the men who won World War II. Fewer of them survive every year, and before many years have passed, they will all be gone.
The WWII vets, the 400,000 who died and the millions who survived, literally saved the world from the twin evils of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. Tom Brokaw quite appropriately called them “The Greatest Generation.” Their sacrifice, their bravery their undaunted courage are unparalleled in world history.
I was far too young for WWII or Korea, and by the time Vietnam really got rolling, I already had an honorable discharge in my pocket. Still, I grew up among the men who won WWII. Everything I know about life, about honor, morality, duty, sacrifice, truth and justice, I learned from them.
Two of my good friends and mentors were bombardiers in the war, one on a B-24 the other on a B-17.
It was common for the Eighth Air Force to lose 100 men a day on daylight bombing missions to Germany. I asked my friends, both of whom are now gone, how they could deal with such losses. Their answers were the same: “We were young, we thought we were immortal. You’d see the plane next to you blow up, and you’d think, ‘Oh those poor guys!’ But that won’t happen to me.”
The greatest American I’ve ever known was my friend Tosh Suyematsu. Tosh was an assistant United States attorney in Wyoming, and I had the privilege of working by his side for many years. I knew Tosh for years before I even knew that he had been in the war. In 1943 Tosh’s entire family was interned in the Heart Mountain concentration camp in northern Wyoming. Tosh and his brother King wanted to prove that they were loyal Americans, so they joined the U.S. Army, and were assigned to the famed, all Nisei, 442nd Combat Regiment.
The 442nd was involved in some of the toughest fighting in Europe and was one of the most highly decorated outfits in WWII. Tosh had two purple hearts and he won two — yes two — Silver Stars, the second highest medal for individual valor that can be awarded!
I once asked Tosh about the “fear factor” and he said, “I don’t know, I guess I was just too dumb to realize that the next guy to get shot might be me.” Tosh flew the American flag in his front yard every day until the day he died.
In describing what made these remarkable men tick, William Manchester, famed historian and biographer of Churchill and McArthur — who himself returned from the Pacific war with bone fragments from two of his dead Marine buddies deeply and permanently embedded in his own chest — put it this way:
We were all…inmates of the greatest madhouse in history, but staying on the line (in combat) was a matter of pride. Pride was important to young men then. Today it is derided as machismo. But without that macho spirit California and Australia would have been invaded long before this final battle (Okinawa).”
In other words, without that macho spirit, the America we cherish today would not exist.
This Veteran’s Day, all of us who can should do two things. First, take a drive through Fort Logan National Cemetery (or some other national cemetery) and pay our respects to those who served. Second, if you know a WWII vet, or if you can find one, seek him out — thank him for his service, and let him know you appreciate what he did for you and for your family. Do it now while you still can.
Richard Stacy of Highlands Ranch is a former U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming and a former administrative law judge. He served seven years in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard.