Over the last few decades, as the federal government has descended into gridlock, it has been up to the states to pioneer solutions to the intractable problems of our time. As someone who grew up in Colorado and participated in statewide politics as governor, I have always been impressed by how evolving public attitudes are translated into new state-based policies.
For example, Coloradans’ support for same-sex marriage grew from 45% in 2011 to 71% just six years later. In 2014 Colorado formally recognized same-sex marriage, allowing thousands of Coloradans to marry for the first time and enjoy stability of that traditional legal union.
As Congress has repeatedly failed to rein in climate change, states have led the way.
In 2007, I released a Climate Action Plan to help guide our efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. A dozen years later, in 2019, Colorado became the first state to put into statute ambitious short-term and long-term goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
That brings us to 2020 and the 215,000 Coloradans who signed the petition to put Proposition 114 — which would require Colorado Parks and Wildlife to restore gray wolves to Colorado — on the ballot.
Fish and wildlife across the planet are going extinct at a record rate. One way to combat this trend is through species reintroductions, just like Colorado has done successfully with Shiras moose and Canada lynx.
This year, a valiant attempt to bring all the sides to the table to write and pass state legislation to restore wolves was thwarted by COVID.
But fortunately, Colorado voters will still have an opportunity in November to employ direct democracy and vote to finally restore gray wolves.
The prospects for taking this important step are good, buoyed by consistently strong public support for this idea. In 1994, a year before gray wolves were restored to Yellowstone National Park, a Colorado State University (CSU) poll found that 71% of Coloradans supported wolf restoration. A quarter century later, in August 2019, another CSU poll found 84% support for wolf restoration, including strong majorities on the rural eastern plains and West Slope.
Bringing back the gray wolf will restore the balance of nature, causing positive changes to ripple across our mountains.
With the return of the wolf, deer and elk will behave more naturally, avoiding browsing in the open along stream banks and stripping them of aspen and willows, a serious problem in places like Rocky Mountain National Park. By allowing aspens and willows to grow back, streambanks will be less vulnerable to erosion, songbirds will have better habitat, and beaver will return, building dams, storing water in high elevation streams, and improving trout habitat.
All of this will help us adapt to climate change, which is reducing snowpack, Colorado’s natural high-elevation water-storage system. And because wolves specifically target diseased prey, they will play an important role in keeping elk and deer herds vibrant, healthy, disease-free, which is particularly important as so many of Colorado’s elk and deer herds are affected by chronic wasting disease (CWD).
The last quarter century of experience in the northern Rockies shows that wolves coexist well with people, livestock, deer and elk.
In fact, where wolves and livestock share the range, wolves are responsible for less than one-tenth of 1% of livestock mortality.
After 25 years of living with wolves, northern Rockies states’ elk herds have grown by 40,000 animals, and no one has been attacked by a wolf. In fact, elk and deer herds in the Northern Rockies are thriving, experiencing far lower infection rates of CWD.
At the same time, the growth in revenue from hunting license sales in those states has far outpaced us in Colorado.
Finally, some have claimed that it is not appropriate for Coloradans to decide this issue for themselves. Instead, they argue that it should be left to a handful of politically appointed game and fish commissioners with little or no background in wildlife biology, who so far have turned down gray wolf restoration.
In my view, it is time for the citizens of Coloradans to take this decision back from the political process and make this needed investment in our collective future.
Bill Ritter Jr. was governor of Colorado from 2007 to 2011.