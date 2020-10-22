Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, housing providers have had to get creative in ways we never had to consider before. This has meant coming up with solutions to help residents who were impacted by COVID-19 stay in their homes while simultaneously remaining solvent and viable as a housing provider. COVID-19 has presented many challenges, and housing providers have not been immune to these challenges. I believe we have navigated these challenges well to help keep as many Coloradans housed as possible. The government, however, has decided to impose eviction moratoriums despite our efforts to address the needs of our residents.
My husband and I own 24 units in Lakewood, and since the pandemic began, we’ve lost numerous residents that our small business had not planned for. Some of the residents who remain are still not fully caught up on rent from previous months. To continue helping our residents and working with them on solutions, we are allowing them to pay previous months’ rent as they can afford it, or split rent payments into increments in order to pay whenever they can. This new business model that I and many other housing providers throughout Colorado have adopted is not something I’ve seen, mainly because it is not sustainable in the long run.
While we continue to work with residents under this new business model in an effort to keep residents in their homes, we are also adapting to how to plan for the property’s future, as well as our own, as the fallout from the pandemic continues. For example, housing providers plan for maintenance and improvements based on current leases. Two things that impact desired improvements currently are the lack of consistent income as planned, and the inability to plan around leases being fulfilled, at least for now. The flexibility we’re providing to struggling residents allows them to move out if they can no longer meet their obligations and find alternative housing. If that continues to be the case, the way it has for the last eight months, there’s even more unpredictability in our business.
The challenges we’re facing as housing providers impact more than just our business; this is how we make a living, and there are sacrifices, both as a business and personally, the loss of income has resulted in.
A recent study showed that rent payments only make up 39% of mortgage payments, but it’s still a critical expense as skipping mortgage payments puts rental housing providers at risk of foreclosure. Any foreclosure would put all residents at risk of losing their housing. The other 61% of rent payments go toward paying employees (27%), who have families of their own to support; property taxes (14%), which support the community by funding schools, teachers, emergency services, and transportation; capital expenditures (10%), which ensure properties are safe and cared for; and owners (9%), which include public pensions and 401(k) contributions supporting Coloradans in retirement.
In addition, since rental housing is our business, the loss of income is also impacting us just as it is our residents. Our living costs, health care bills, credit card bills, grocery bills, etc., do not change just because our business income is less than what it has been. The fixed and unexpected costs of running a business come first and if there is less income for the business, our personal income takes the loss first. Some housing providers lack the option to financially cover what was lost by rent payments, such as lines of credit for emergencies, leaving housing providers scrambling to swiftly navigate next steps just to survive.
Even though housing providers are enduring financial hardships alongside our residents, many, if not most, of us are still working creatively to ensure residents have a place to live. We are, after all, in the business of providing housing. It’s what we do. We want our renters to be able to stay in their homes and fulfill their leases post pandemic. The continuous eviction moratoriums do nothing but make the problem worse.
Eviction moratoriums lead to some residents, who do not understand the moratorium, believing rent is not due and getting so far behind on rent, that when it is due, the resident can’t catch up – ending in an eventual eviction. This impacts not only a resident’s credit history for the long-term but will jeopardize their ability to secure a lease in the future. An eviction moratorium is not the answer for those struggling to pay rent due to pandemic-related forces beyond their control.
I am optimistic that both housing providers and renters will weather this through if we apply sensible solutions that benefit both providers and renters. Together, we will continue to develop creative solutions to support our tenants through any pandemic-induced financial hardship they may face, but let’s not presume that an eviction moratorium is in the best interest of tenants.
Debi Stobie is a housing provider who owns 24 units in Lakewood, Colorado along with her husband for the last 22 years.