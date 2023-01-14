What if your next car didn’t have to refuel at all? And what if it could fly?
A cascade of scientific breakthroughs has started me rethinking how we think about energy. I’m suddenly thinking in “what ifs” rather than “do nots.”
The first milestone was the announcement that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California has essentially created an artificial sun. American scientists for the first time produced a fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain, the “holy grail” of unlimited, cheap, clean power.
Shortly after, scientists announced that renewable energy surpassed coal power nationwide in 2022, with wind, solar and hydropower now generating 22% of the country’s electricity compared with 20% for coal.
And this week I read that adoption of electric cars has surpassed the wildest predictions of just a few years ago. There are now almost 30 million electric vehicles on the road, up from 10 million two years ago!
Our energy correspondent Scott Weiser has recently been writing about smaller, modular nuclear reactors in development around the world that could lead to more mind-boggling breakthroughs soon, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged.
It’s enough to take me back to my boyhood days of poring over Popular Mechanics each week for the latest in American ingenuity. You know, back when us Americans were optimists at heart.
These recent milestones make me wonder if invention and technological breakthrough aren’t as much the answer to global warming as cutbacks and conservation. Instead of a singular focus on using less power, what if we matched that with innovation and idealism about new forms of cleaner power?
In his provocative book “Where’s My Flying Car?” J. Storrs Hall argues that the long quest for more power and new forms of power is actually what drove “the optimism and constant improvement of life in the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century.”
For 150-plus years after the first steam locomotives, Americans enjoyed something called the “Henry Adams Curve,” when the energy available to people grew at about 7% annually, Hall writes.
But starting around 1970, energy consumption flatlined with the OPEC oil embargo and the energy crisis. Suddenly, countries started doing more with less, cutting back their overall energy consumption. As a result, “There has been a marked drop-off in the technological advances that make a big difference in people’s lives — measured in productivity, health, and yes, speed and ease of getting around,” Hall writes.
Hall argues that the central conflict of our time is not between the haves and have-nots. It’s between the Doers and the Do-Nots. “The do-nots favor stagnation and are happy turning our civilization into a collective couch potato,” he writes.
Reducing our energy consumption and innovation has been a do-not mentality that has interfered with our can-do American optimism, Hall argues.
Of course, conservation hasn’t been a bad thing for the planet, I would point out, even if it has been bad for technological progress.
But Hall thinks we need to get back in the business of expanding the world’s energy capacity and consumption rather than contracting it, and that finding new forms of cleaner, cheaper energy will be a liberating force for technological progress, especially for poorer countries that haven’t had the chance to ride a wave of plentiful energy out of their poverty, like we did.
Making energy cheaper, more reliable and more available for emerging economies is like teaching a man to fish rather than giving him a fish. It’s the best foreign aid there is.
The wonderful columnist Ezra Klein puts the whole argument beautifully: “The remarkable burst of prosperity and possibility that has defined the past few hundred years has been a story of energy.” Klein quotes Charles Mann in “The Wizard and the Prophet” to make his point: “Take any variable of human well-being — longevity, nutrition, income, mortality, overall population — and draw a graph of its value over time … In almost every case it skitters along at a low level for thousands of years, then rises abruptly in the 18th and 19th centuries, as humans learn to wield the trapped solar power in coal, oil and natural gas.”
A book called “The Great Stagnation” makes a similar point that, following a period of remarkable progress, the United States has entered a period of anemic economic and technologic growth and the loss of the American Dream, i.e. the belief that our children will have a better life than we did.
“Many in politics have abandoned any real vision of the long future,” adds Klein. “Too often, the right sees only the imagined glories of the past, and the left sees only the injustices of the present. The future exists in our politics mainly to give voice to our fears or urgency to our agendas. We’ve lost sight of the world that abundant, clean energy could make possible.”
What if saving the world were an exciting, energizing cause rather than a guilt-driven, soul-shrinking one?
We Americans, we’re builders, dreamers, tinkers and idealists at heart. It’s time to MacGyver our way into a new, cleaner, global industrial age.
I want my flying car, by God.