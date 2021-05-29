A new civic association has recently formed in Colorado Springs to represent our older and more established neighborhoods.
The goal of this new group is to give a stronger political voice to the homeowners in these older neighborhoods as they work to preserve both the traditional look and the quality of life in their part of the city.
Some of these neighborhoods surround downtown Colorado Springs and go back as far as the 1890s. Others were built in the 1920s and 1930s. Some are comparatively newer neighborhoods that were built after World War II.
Volunteer neighborhood associations involved include Bon Park/Bonnyville, Ivywild, Mesa Springs, Middle Shooks Run, Near North End, Old North End, Patty Jewett, and Pleasant Valley. Other volunteer neighborhood associations are being recruited.
The name of this new civic lobbying organization is Historic Neighborhoods Partnership. Members are busy with early organizational efforts such as securing a state charter, writing bylaws, arranging tax exemptions for donations, merging newsletter e-mail lists, and clarifying neighborhood boundaries.
Volunteer neighborhood associations in Colorado Springs have felt disenfranchised lately.
A national initiative to alter single-family and two-family zoning protections threatens to fill older areas with new apartments and apartment buildings. Short term rentals (Airbnb, Vrbo, etc.) are proliferating like rabbits next door to single-family and two-family homes. There are proposals to allow the building of high-rise apartments, some as high as seven stories, in or close to existing low-rise residential areas.
The result will be to increase the density of people and automobiles and thereby make older established neighborhoods less pleasant to live in.
As families move away from these higher density neighborhoods, the nearby public schools are likely to be weakened and lose students. That will change the neighborhood.
There is another reason our older and more established center city neighborhoods want a good way of getting their voices heard by City Council. Newer neighborhoods in Colorado Springs are organized as HOAs (homeowners associations). HOAs are legal bodies sanctioned by state law. They can make their own rules concerning single-family zoning, banning short term rentals and limiting high-rise buildings — and most do.
Newer neighborhoods thus have much less to fear from new densification laws that may crowd in more people and more vehicles. Older neighborhoods, however, have no such powers and must live by whatever zoning and building regulations are passed by City Council.
The neighborhoods forming Historic Neighborhoods Partnership vary considerably in the time they were built and their dominant architectural styles. The Near North End and the Old North End first developed in the late 1800s and have many large Victorian homes with distinctive decorations, such as bay windows and medieval-looking towers.
Ivywild, Mesa Springs, Middle Shooks Run, and Patty Jewett were mainly built in the first half of the 20th Century and have many bungalow style homes, which can be deceptively spacious inside. Bungalow homes have full-length covered front porches and lots of fancy woodwork, both inside the house and out. There also are occasional Spanish Mission style homes in these areas.
Then there are the post-World War II neighborhoods such as Bon Park/Bonnyville and Pleasant Valley. They mainly feature one-story ranch houses (no stairs to climb) and an occasional split-level home.
In addition to speaking up politically for older established neighborhoods, Historic Neighborhoods Partnership will encourage historic preservation activities within its participating neighborhood associations. That will include identifying, describing, and photographing historic homes.
There also will be help for neighborhoods to apply for and gain Historic Preservation Overlay Zoning. That is a city program that encourages preservation of older neighborhoods by guiding the way historic homes are enlarged or remodeled.
Neighborhood preservationists arguing with those who would densify our existing center cities is not just a Colorado Springs debate.
Cities across the country have to regularly make decisions about how to balance the location of high-rise commercial and apartment buildings — and the upstart Airbnb types — with the preservation of distinctive neighborhood communities.
This struggle goes on in some of our great cities from Boston to Seattle and from Charleston to Tucson. Charleston has its famous South of Broad neighborhood. Tucson has a wonderful Sam Hughes neighborhood just east of the University of Arizona.
Boston is a dense city yet has preserved the vitality of its Beacon Hill and North End neighborhoods, as well as its upscale Jamaica Plains and the gentrifying of South Boston. Seattle, also a dense city with plenty of high-rise construction, is similarly a city of splendid neighborhoods such as Seward Park, Ravenna, Green Lake, Fremont, and Magnolia.
Colorado Springs wrestles with questions of affordable housing, low income housing, Airbnb regulations, densification, and, at the same time, how to preserve the beauty and character of its older neighborhoods.
It is important to understand the virtues of what city planners call “infilling,” or what others might simply refer to as densification. It is more efficient for the city infrastructure to service dense sections of a city, and this can be good for city revenues and property tax collections.
A vital city needs commercial buildings and a wide range of choices for tourists and short-term visitors.
It is important that existing historic and traditional neighborhoods not be opposed to diversity or affordable housing opportunities. These values can sometimes be in conflict but need not be.
Neighborhood preservation and densification strategies can be pursued together, yet this will require savvy and clearheaded city and organizational leadership.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about Colorado and national political issues.