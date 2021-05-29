Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.