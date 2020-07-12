While the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Espinoza v. Montana case is a real game-changer, the battle is not yet over.
Yes, victims trapped in failing schools just scored a touchdown. But their opponents are still on the field, pushing hard against educational freedom and opportunity, continuing their unconscionable fight against poor, minority, inner-city and rural kids having access to quality schools.
For 100 years, the “hard” bigotry of the 37 hate-centric state Blaine amendments, including Colorado’s, blocked low-income kids from escaping failing schools, schools to which no parents would ever volunteer to send their own children.
Blaine denied low-income parents the right to attend schools they thought best for their kids because — gasp — those kids might be exposed to faith-based values. On June 30, the court removed that 100-year-old stain on America, one that reeked of bigotry and of unambiguous contempt for the rights of parents to choose whatever schools they thought would best educate their children.
Over 50% of America’s public school students cannot read, write, add and subtract at grade level.
Terrible, you say? How about 75% of Black and brown kids failing to do so? Where is Black Lives Matter? Where is the outrage? No demonstrations, no rioting, no demands for equality in the classroom, no demands for quality education for low-income children, no demands for justice for them.
We see no Black, brown or white leaders marching on public school administration buildings demanding equality in education. Activists scream, vandalize and issue ultimatums about slavery, abolished 150 years ago and about which we can do nothing today. Yet, when it comes to fighting for their own kids’ futures, and that of our country ………… crickets.
Thankfully, the ruling decision in favor of Kendra Espinoza, a single mom who only wants educational opportunity for her kids, will allow more low-income families to have more access to more and better schools, be they public or private. Low-income parents will now be empowered to choose whatever schools they think will best educate their children, just like more affluent parents.
One-size-fits-all schools don’t work for all children. As the co-founder of Parents Challenge over 20 years ago, a nationwide nonprofit that empowers low-income parents with the informational and financial resources to choose and access the schools THEY decide are best for THEIR children — whether traditional public, private, public charter and/or home (some parents choose different types of schools for different kids in the same family), the rewards that flow from educational freedom have been exciting. Children with special needs have their needs met. Children with unique talents find schools that help develop them. Children who fail in traditional learning environments often flourish after finding the right school.
Educational freedom is the key to ending cycles of poverty that disproportionately leave minority communities behind.
Why would anyone oppose a system that prioritizes students’ interests above all else, a system that respects the judgment of ALL parents to make decisions that are best for THEIR kids, a system that makes schools compete for students, particularly those who are disadvantaged, rather than the reverse?
That question is easier to answer than to defend. School districts are controlled by boards of education that, in turn, are controlled by the unions that elected them. Unions, in turn, have fealty to the interests of their adult members, not to the students they are supposed to educate.
What is the antidote? Elect board of education members who will flip the balance of power, taking it away from an unresponsive, poor-performing, sclerotic bureaucracy and giving it to parents.
The Espinoza ruling potentially opens a whole new market of schools for people of all ethnic, racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. Only school policymakers, beginning with school board members, can unleash the current untapped and unlimited potential, doing so by enacting new, creative, student-learning-focused, result-generating policies now protected by the Espinoza decision.
Those who truly seek education equality and quality, and who truly want to help level the playing field for minorities and the poor, should consider running for school boards, but only if they commit to championing full educational freedom for all. Or if they do not want to be candidates themselves, then recruit and support those who will run and represent children and their right to learn, rather than protecting business as usual in the halls of nonperforming, unaccountable educational bureaucracies that reward administrators, regardless of the results they generate, dramatically more than warriors in classrooms.
With Espinoza clearing a path for freedom, let’s elect board of education members whose only agenda is to deliver a quality education to ALL kids! Let freedom ring!
Steve Schuck is a Colorado Springs businessman and the co-founder of Parents Challenge with his wife, Joyce.