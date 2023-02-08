On Feb. 1, The Denver Gazette’s editorial board published an opinion piece on the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) program (“Denver cops are ‘ABLE’ to do a tough job”). The Denver Police Department was an early adopter of the program and was central to starting a consortium to provide the training to police officers across the state of Colorado who otherwise would not have the access to such an opportunity. But one program completed by a smattering of law enforcement agencies across the country alone will not generate the improved outcomes in public safety our communities deserve. There has been a number of legislative initiatives at the state and federal level since the murder of George Floyd, but they all miss the mark on an important reality: law enforcement professionals in this country lack the resources for evidence-based, holistic academy training and proper continuing education throughout an individual’s career.

The Council of Criminal Justice’s Task Force on Policing released a report nearly two years ago highlighting the fact that most academy training is too short in duration and does not align well with the realities of police work. Additionally, the report calls out police training as not aligning with basic educational tenets from other professions or what is required to be a police officer in other developed countries. In other words, police officers work in one of the most stressful environments where governments expect them to shoulder a significant amount of responsibility, but they are not provided with appropriate evidence-based, professional training.

I have always been proud of the focus on innovative programs, alternative responses, and training initiatives the Denver Police Department has implemented in my time with the agency through the support of Mayor Hancock’s administration and City Council, but not every agency is so fortunate. When there is a negative outcome or worse, the killing of an individual at the hands of law enforcement, in America it creates further distrust and divide in communities everywhere. It is beyond time for a national framework and minimum standards in law enforcement initial and continuing education.

By setting national standards and supporting training centers around the country, the federal government can ensure greater fidelity to adult learning theory, evidence-based training, and delivery that would improve officers’ preparation for the complex service they are about to enter. It has long been lamented in forward-thinking policing circles that so much time is dedicated to firearms and defensive tactics training when officers really need a greater focus on critical thinking skills, de-escalation, and effective communication skills. Scenario-based training must also be the standard, not a “nice-to-have.” A few jurisdictions have built new training facilities with realistic environments with city streets, businesses, and residences that allow recruits to work through complex scenarios in teams; Denver has benefited greatly from the use of a virtual reality environment through generous support by the Denver Police Foundation. A move towards national standards does not mean an elimination of local control.

Even the best police training must consider the unique qualities and challenges of the communities our officers serve in. It is common practice in Denver and elsewhere that not only do subject matter experts and academics assist with training development but so do community members and those with lived experience. This is how jurisdictions can provide capstone courses for the officers they hire to ensure they understand the unique aspects of the community they will serve after attending a general academy that meets elevated national standards.

Lastly, by standardizing basic recruit training at a higher level, you open up greater opportunity for competition for transfers between agencies at all ranks, similar to what is seen in other countries. This increases the diversity of thought and experience within agencies and similar to the private sector will improve overall department operations as local and state governments look to recruit the best talent.

In the last couple of years, the Colorado legislature has mandated statewide training in certain instances. This is an important step to ensure changes in practice are understood and properly adopted, but what is needed is federal leadership and funding on a larger scale. The women and men who swear an oath to serve and protect our communities deserve the appropriate career-long training to ensure they can successfully complete the complex job we ask them to perform, and every one of our community members deserves to feel safe and respected.

Improving our standards and training is the only way to ensure this future.

Matthew M. Lunn, PhD, is the director of strategic initiatives for the Denver Police Department.