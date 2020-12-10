Let’s hear it for Big Pharma. Especially the 2nd Biggest Pharma of all: Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. Pfizer beat No. 1 Johnson and Johnson to the punch with the first positive results from large-scale clinical trials of a COVID vaccine. To borrow a phrase from an old commercial, they were No. 2 so they tried harder.
Why single out Pfizer? Because developing their vaccine cost taxpayers nothing. Zip. Zero. Nada.
Some of you might be familiar with Operation Warp Speed. Announced by President Donald Trump in May, it is an ongoing multibillion-dollar initiative to produce a safe and effective COVID vaccine. Six companies received around $10 billion to get things going, including Johnson and Johnson. Pfizer said no thanks, then beat everyone to the punch.
How’d they do it? There’s really no mystery. When your own money is on the line, you’ve got some pretty strong incentives to succeed. There’s a big difference how you perform when you’ve got your own skin in the game.
Pfizer’s president, Dr Alfred Bourla, was asked about Pfizer’s decision to refuse government money and the potential risks involved. His answer is enlightening:
“You’re right, if it fails, it goes to our pocket. And at the end of the day, it’s only money. That will not break the company, although it is going to be painful because we are investing one billion and a half at least in COVID right now.
But the reason why I did it was because I wanted to liberate our scientists from any bureaucracy. When you get money from someone that always comes with strings. They want to see how we are going to progress, what type of moves you are going to do. They want reports. I didn’t want to have any of that.
I wanted them — basically I gave them an open checkbook so that they can worry only about scientific challenges, not anything else. And also, I wanted to keep Pfizer out of politics, by the way.”
Avoid the handout because the money comes with strings. In other words, no free lunch. Worry only about the science. Get that right, and everything else will sort itself out. Stay away from politics and just get the job done. These are ideas we don’t hear often.
If Pfizer’s vaccine is approved as safe and effective, the U.S. government will buy 100 million doses of it for just under $2 billion. If it’s not, Pfizer will lose a ton of money and see their stock price plummet. I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict their vaccine will perform exactly as Pfizer says it will, with more than 90% effectiveness at preventing COVID. (Note that the FDA only requires 50% effectiveness for approval under Warp Speed guidelines).
I’m predicting this for no other reason than that Pfizer is going to lose a lot of money if they screwed something up, so they have every reason to get it right. It’s not a coincidence that they got things done faster than all the other companies that took Warp Speed’s money.
Let me be clear: Pfizer is no corporate angel. Over the years, they’ve been found guilty of making defective heart valves, producing drugs with dangerous side effects, and testing an anti-meningitis drug on African children without the consent of their parents. Pfizer and its rivals have a long way to go to balance their ethical balance sheet.
But at least here one of them has done something right.
It seems like nowadays it’s only small businesses that are actual capitalists, investing their time, labor and capital in hopes of earning rewards in the marketplace. They take on the risks with the hope of profit. Not a guarantee, mind you, just a hope.
Once a business gets big enough, however, the rules change. You get special treatment, bailouts, handouts, and other goodies that put the risks on others while guaranteeing profits for you. That’s not capitalism. That’s cronyism.
We need more big businesses to turn their back on handouts, to take on risk and reward, succeeding or failing based solely on their ability to provide something people need. Small businesses do this because they have to. We need radical changes to make a world where big businesses must do the same. Two cheers for Pfizer for leading the way.
Barry Fagin is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. Fagin’s views are his alone. Readers can contact him at barry@faginfamily.net.