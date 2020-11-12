Some of you might have heard there was a presidential election last week. You might have also heard that we’re a divided nation. How many of you Joe Biden supporters have friends who voted for President Donald Trump? How of you Trump fans have Democrat friends? Looking at it another way, how many of you are no longer speaking to someone because you voted for different candidates? Has that happened to you before in any previous election year?
The evidence is pretty clear this was a divisive election. But that doesn’t mean Americans want to be a split nation. Maybe the reason we seem so far apart is not that people inherently divide themselves into two incompatible camps. Maybe we’re divided because we had two lousy choices.
Maybe lots of folks who voted for Trump were genuinely worried about the economy and law and order more than they worried about racism and climate change. Maybe a decent portion of Biden voters worried more about social justice and abortion rights than looting and rioting in America’s inner cities. Perhaps they didn’t like having to pick one set of issues over another.
And whether your side won or lost, is it really possible that upwards of 70 million people are deluded, ignorant, or bat-guano crazy? What if of the two choices they had, they just voted for the candidate they liked best? Or disliked least?
You might think having two major parties is American as apple pie, but it’s just an unfortunate artifact of our history. George Washington’s farewell address contained specific warnings against America developing two warring political factions. John Adams believed “a division of the republic into two great parties … is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil.”
If we want less divisiveness, we need more choices, and parties that better reflect the diversity of American political belief. I confess I’m less than objective on this question. I’m pretty liberal on social issues but pretty conservative on economic ones. If I must be labeled, that makes me a “classical liberal” or a “libertarian”, so the two-party system just doesn’t do it for me. Ranked-choice voting, or RCV, which I’ve written about before, would be a big step in the right direction.
This year, for the first time, RCV was used in a presidential election, by the state of Maine. Closer to home, voters in Boulder will now choose their mayor using RCV. RCV is in use in municipal elections and party primaries all over the U.S.
Think about it: How often, when you cast your vote, are you genuinely happy with the choices offered to you? How tired are you of the “lesser of two evils” metaphor? And if you’re among those fortunate people for whom the Democratic or Republican party platforms genuinely resonate with your views, would it kill you to have a little more political competition? Wouldn’t you like to have your vote genuinely earned, as opposed to “vote for me because I’m better than the other guy”? If economic competition is so good (and it is), why is political competition so scary?
Another reason I’ve got some skin in this game is that without RCV or some meaningful reform of the two-party system, libertarian voters like me will always get yelled at for “spoiling” the outcome for whomever lost. In 2016, Hillary Clinton supporters blamed us for Trump. This year, according to Trump voters, it’s our fault that Biden won.
By the numbers, I have to admit that’s mathematically possible. Based on Tuesday’s vote totals, in Georgia, the Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen got over five times the difference in votes between Biden and Trump. In Arizona, about four times. In Pennsylvania, about 1.6 times.
Unfortunately, RCV initiatives went down in Alaska and Massachusetts. Perhaps monkeying with elections during the time of COVID was not something voters were enthusiastic about doing. So it goes. But something’s got to change to end the two-party “doom loop,” as political scientist Lee Drutman calls it. Without that, we’ll see more elections like 2020.
Anybody up for that? Didn’t think so.
Barry Fagin is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. “The Radical Center” appears every other Thursday. Fagin’s views are his alone. Readers can contact him at barry@faginfamily.net.