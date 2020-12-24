One-hundred-fifty years ago, President Ulysses S. Grant made Christmas a national holiday. He wanted to unite the nation. Given the storm of controversy surrounding how to greet people this time of year, I’m guessing we still have a way to go.
Here’s the problem: America now has two very different holidays called “Christmas.” One celebrates the birth of a Savior, born of a virgin to redeem the world from sin. Its entire premise is religious.
The second holiday branched off from the first but is now completely secular. It retains the sentiments of “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men” (although the gendered reference rings hollow nowadays). It encourages the wearing of ugly sweaters, telling stories and singing songs about magical snowmen and flying reindeer, believing in Santa Claus, and the purchasing of merchandise by the truckload.
Which one is our national holiday? Which one are you wishing for others when you say “Merry Christmas”? There, as the Bard says, is the rub.
I am not Christian and do not celebrate Christmas. But if I did, the historical secularization and commercialization of it would make me absolutely nuts. So when I see a church sign that wants to put Christ back in Christmas, or to recall what the true purpose of Christmas is, I’m pretty sympathetic.
But if that’s the version of Christmas they are talking about, it can’t be a national holiday.
Making something a federal holiday or a state holiday just means that federal or state government offices will not be open. It doesn’t require anyone to attend a religious observance, it merely makes it easier. But if the sole purpose of the national holiday is to make it easier for practicing Christians to celebrate the birth of the redeemer, then the government would be giving preferential treatment to one religion over others. And that, folks, is a no-no.
Fortunately, the same Constitution that says the law must treat religions equally also gives you the right to greet people how you like. But just because the law says you can say what you want doesn’t mean you can’t put in some sweat equity and apply some that peace on Earth and goodwill to all.
First, let’s get rid of the ambiguity in the word “Christmas”. I’d like to suggest that if by Christmas you mean “The Birth of Our Savior”, then say “Merry Christmas”. If you mean the secular version, say “Happy Holidays”. That’s at least progress.
Then the question becomes: Do you use the version for what you believe, or for what the other person believes? If you use the version for what you believe, then you’re proselytizing. This is true whether your religious or secular. To my mind, it’s just as offensive, or at least impolite, to wish an observant Christian “Happy Holidays” as it is to wish a secularist or non-Christian “Merry Christmas”. The polite thing to do is to greet the person you’re speaking to with a sincerely joyful wish for whatever they might be celebrating.
“Ah, but Dr. Fagin, how do you know what people are celebrating”? That’s the challenge, isn’t it? But with a little work, you’ll be amazed what you can accomplish.
For friends, neighbors and colleagues, if you don’t know what they believe, then shame on you. You should have found out long ago, just by being a good neighbor, friend or colleague. It’s awkward if you have to ask a few seconds before you greet them, so if you really don’t know make a New Year’s resolution to find out.
This works for other holidays besides Christmas, whether religious or secular. If you discover a friend, neighbor or colleague celebrates Hannukah or Ramadan, learn the appropriate greeting and use it. You’d be amazed how far this goes. But make sure you do it at the right time. Many religious holidays shift around relative to the Western calendar. It’s pretty awkward if you greet someone after their observance has passed.
And now we come to the hardest part: greeting strangers. On the street, in a checkout line, after someone’s dropped spare change into your charity bucket. What do you say at this time of year? How might they answer back?
Personally, I like “Peace on Earth” and “Goodwill to all”. We could do far worse.
Barry Fagin is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver; his views are his alone. The Radical Center appears every other Thursday. Readers can contact Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.