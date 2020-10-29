In this election, one party emphasizes law and order, the other fighting racism. We’re so divided, their solutions to our criminal justice problems are completely contradictory. They do, however, have two things in common: They feel great to vote for, and are pathetically ineffective.
Defund the police? Then how exactly are our most vulnerable citizens to be protected from crime? If you’re rich, that’s easy: You move into a gated community and hire private security guards. If you’re poor, the best you can do is form a neighborhood watch. Or pay protection money to your local drug gang.
“Law and order” conservatives are little better. Give police departments military weaponry? Protect them from the consequences of their actions through qualified immunity? These have produced the results you’d expect. Instead of serving and protecting, police in poor urban areas have become a hostile occupying force, with every incentive to shoot first and ask questions later.
We know these and other simple solutions haven’t worked, aren’t working now, and won’t work in the future. But they feel so good and seem so obvious to believers, it’s too hard for them to say no. We need to set our emotions aside and ask if we really have to choose between racism and chaos.
One idea is just as unsexy as it is promising: professional liability insurance. Doctors and lawyers carry it as a matter of course. Both are members of an essential profession where the consequences of mistakes could be disastrous or fatal. But when they screw up, nobody expects taxpayers to bail them out.
Yet cities bail out bad cops. New York City pays about $200 million every year in civil judgments against cops. It’s so predictable, they even budget for it. This makes no sense.
Police chiefs would ask us to believe that most police officers are professional and do good work, with only a few “bad apples”. Let’s take them at their word by finding out who the bad apples are.
What happens to your auto insurance premiums if you start to get a lot of tickets? What happens if you get a DUI? It hits you where it hurts most: in the pocketbook.
By contrast, bad apples almost never pay for spoiling the barrel. One New York University Law Review study reported police officers pay less than 1% of damages awarded in civil rights lawsuits against them. For the other 99%, taxpayers picked up the tab.
The officer who killed George Floyd had at least 18 complaints filed against him. What would have happened to his insurance premiums after the first two? Five? Ten? The Minneapolis police department must have known about his history, but did nothing, probably because of police union rules. Would an insurance company have done the same, when staying silent would have put them at risk for paying out big bucks in a court case? I doubt it.
There are lots of messy details to work out. How will officers pay for their premiums? How much will cities save from reduced jury verdicts? Can insurance companies properly evaluate this sort of risk? Can they make a profit in this new market?
Fortunately, we know a lot. Professor Deborah Ramirez of Northeastern Law School is an enthusiastic advocate, and works with insurance experts and local governments to make it happen. In fact, insurance companies are starting to underwrite these kinds of policies. New York has introduced a bill requiring its officers to carry liability insurance. Colorado, to its credit, now holds police officers liable for up to $25,000 in civil damages. A small step towards accountability, but it’s something.
The major drawback to liability insurance for law enforcement isn’t the practical challenges. Those are solvable. The biggest roadblock is political: Insurance isn’t sexy. It’s hard to imagine crowds marching down Main Street shouting “Risk management matters!”, “Actuarial justice now!”, or “Put our police in Good Hands!”
Solutions that use incentives to accomplish goals are almost always less emotionally appealing than those that rouse passions, get votes, and don’t work. So be it. Still, radical centrists like professor Ramirez are doing the hard work of convincing folks to calm down and give it a try.
I refuse to choose between racist murder and anarchy. America shouldn’t, and doesn’t, have to.
Barry Fagin writes the Radical Center every other Thursday. He is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Readers can contact Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.