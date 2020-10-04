In Tuesday night’s presidential debate, one question awkwardly lingered for Joe Biden, who refused to answer if he would pack the Supreme Court, if elected.
President Donald Trump zeroed in on Biden’s deafening silence on the issue and asked, “Are you going to pack the court? Are you going to pack the court? He doesn’t want to answer.”
Biden admitted as much. “I’m not going to answer the question, because the question is, the question is, the question is. … ”
Americans know exactly what the question is. What we had wanted to hear was Biden’s answer.
So, will he pack the court?
Progressives have a long and complicated history with the idea of court-packing. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, frustrated that parts of his New Deal legislation had been ruled unconstitutional, was an enthusiastic supporter of overwhelming the Supreme Court with additional justices who would favor his agenda.
The only problem was that most Americans at the time did not share his enthusiasm for turning the Supreme Court into a rubber stamp for an overreaching executive.
President Roosevelt was a powerful communicator and his now-famous Fireside Chat radio broadcasts were a chance for him to make the case for his programs and build support for his ideas. He dedicated one such Fireside Chat to the topic of court-packing, believing he could persuade the American public to buy into his plan. Public polling from the days and weeks following that chat show the American people were unsupportive, and Roosevelt’s appeals to the public were wildly ineffective.
Roosevelt’s court-packing scheme was met with loud objections, not only from voters, but even members of his own party. The Democrats — who held a solid majority in the Senate — ultimately killed his plan to pack the court.
The progressives’ long fascination with court-packing is one theme I discuss in my new book, Capitol of Freedom: Restoring American Greatness. As I explain in the book, court-packing is properly viewed in light of the progressives’ failure to advance sound policy that can win over the American public. Progressives rely heavily on the judiciary to implement an increasingly radical agenda that ignores the Constitution. Sympathetic judges, especially those willing to legislate from the bench, are a high priority for progressives — and have been since the days of FDR’s ill-fated scheme to undermine the court’s integrity.
In the days immediately following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we have been inundated with explicit calls from progressives to pack the court.
Democrats in both chambers of Congress are openly discussing this idea. We continue to hear politicians speak euphemistically about “expanding the court,” which, on the surface, sounds like a benign idea. Progressives must realize that “packing the court” polls badly, and that’s why they steer clear of the term. But Americans can see through the terminology and know exactly what “expanding the court” means.
Like in the days of Roosevelt, principled Democrats today also see through the progressives’ ploy to pack the court. West Virginia’s Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is one such principled opponent of court-packing. In a recent interview on CNN, the senator said he would absolutely not support adding justices. He noted that he opposed the Democratic effort in 2013 to eliminate the filibuster on most presidential nominees. “And I would be opposed to it again.”
As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I have joined with fellow Republican members to cosponsor a resolution condemning and opposing any effort to pack the court. The resolution correctly asserts that any effort to increase the number of justices on the court would undermine the credibility of our nation’s highest court.
At a moment in history when confidence in our American institutions is at an all-time low, this is precisely the wrong time for progressives to attempt to weaken one of the greatest achievements of our system of accountable government with separated powers.
For progressives, bad ideas never seem to go out of style. Court-packing is as unpopular today as it was when Roosevelt failed to remake the Supreme Court — and progressives would be wise to stop recycling failed ideas from nearly one hundred years ago.
Ken Buck is a member of Congress from Colorado. He serves on the House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee.