One of my great joys is seeing young people succeed in ways few anticipate. Sure, I have a special emphasis on up-and-coming Millennials and Gen Z’ers on the center-right, given my personal politics and public perceptions about my own Millennial generation. But there is something broadly inspiring about young people taking the bull by the horns, stepping up to the plate and scoring three points. (I felt like mixing metaphors. Millennial independence, feel me?)
A decade ago, when I was still a college student, I had the incredible opportunity to guest-host AM talk radio for the first time. The same day I graduated college, still not quite 21, I subbed on 710KNUS – where I later got my own Saturday show at 23, still running today. Having done the unexpected and not let age get in my way, I can’t help but admire this trait in 20-somethings who do the same – including Denver School Board member Tay Anderson.
Let’s be real: Tay Anderson will barrel his way into any situation with passion and persistence, and there’s something to appreciate about a 22-year-old elected as an at-large director on the school board of Colorado’s largest city. Say what you will about his ideology, Anderson is smart, savvy and determined. His political opponents ought not underestimate him.
Perhaps this is the biggest reason Anderson has drawn so much attention, both positive and negative. When you’re 22, in a position of power and unwavering, you’re bound to draw praise and criticism from fans and detractors. It’s inevitable.
Given how Anderson has developed such high a profile and strong influence already, I’m scratching my head wondering why news reports about issues and controversies involving him tend to delve only skin-deep. By skin-deep, I don’t mean his historic status as the youngest black man ever elected in Colorado. I mean the apparent lack of curiosity from most Denver media outlets to lend depth to what is really happening when Anderson comes up. Do Denver media believe he is only worthy of attention-grabbing headlines, but unworthy of close examination?
Consider: On Nov. 30, Anderson’s family reported via his Twitter that he had collapsed in Target after experiencing chest pains. Media outlets immediately reported on the incident, evidently based only on the tweet, which also noted Anderson, “is in stable condition and will be receiving further testing.” He subsequently updated followers that he was doing well and focusing on “self-care.” While everyone rejoiced and followers showered him with adulation, no one in the Denver media pursued the story further to ask follow-ups. What did the “further testing” reveal? Did he have a heart attack, a reasonable assumption given his tweet? Was he taken to an emergency room? If not, where was the further testing conducted?
One could reasonably respond that collapsing in a store is personal, so why bother with a follow-up? Perhaps, but if an incident is worthy of reporting on when it happens, further reporting is definitely warranted.
More importantly, this wasn’t the first time in 2020 Anderson needed emergency medical attention, the media splashed, and then, radio silence.
On July 29, while protesting Denver Police outside a homeless encampment that officers were trying to clear out under orders, Anderson fell during an altercation with police. “I was pushed,” he asserted. Anderson was said to have sustained a head injury, including a concussion, and was taken to the hospital. There, he was treated and ultimately released.
Anderson alleged he was pushed by officers, and seemingly everyone in Denver media jumped on the story. That same day, a GoFundMe was set up to cover his medical bills because he lacked insurance. Anderson insisted the fundraiser was not arranged by him and that excess funds would go to the late Elijah McClain’s family “and others that were injured” on July 29. Afterward, the GoFundMe raised more than $13,000 – but the story itself went nowhere.
He hasn’t sued the Denver Police Department over the incident, as might be expected. No news coverage suggests he even filed a formal complaint. No reporting can be found revealing what the body cam footage showed.
Anderson has not been asked to provide public accounting for how the $13,000 raised on his behalf was spent. For example, how much went to his medical bills? How much to the McClains? Who else was “injured” that day and received shares?
Anderson’s LinkedIn says he was “an educator at University Park Elementary and North High School.” During his school board campaign, media reported on his job situation. Following the election, he had to step down due to district policy and…crickets. What does Anderson do for a living to pay his day-to-day bills? Has he landed a comparable job in the Aurora school district, as he said he might? Did any of that go toward his medical bills?
I’m still perplexed as I type this, wondering how Denver reporters at times seem to fall asleep on the job after an initial flurry of excitement. I mean, Tay Anderson may be in his early 20s, but he is a bright adult with a keen mind. He hasn’t let his age and circumstances hold back his persistence, so why shouldn’t Denver media persist in finishing the story?
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” on News/Talk 710 KNUS and “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.