The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for all of us. The impact of COVID-19 was devastating – throwing our personal and professional lives into complete chaos. The impact of this disruption, the isolation many are experiencing and the social and economic effects will be felt for a long time to come. And the social and racial upheavals that our country has seen as a result of the murder of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of similar events, has inflamed an understandable anger, frustration and anxiety.
It would be so tempting to give up. But now, more than ever, is the time to understand our situation, our failures and weaknesses, our strengths and passions and to decide to move forward. At Denver Health, we recognize that the current and expected economic situation is going to be challenging – for us and for those we serve. But we believe that we can and we will make a positive difference.
As an anchor institution in our community, we are deeply committed to not only our core mission – providing high quality medical care, educating the next generation and conducting important research, but also to impact the economic conditions of our community.
We are a large and influential organization. We have a choice in where and how we commit our resources.
Now more than ever, it is our priority to capitalize on our strengths so we can improve economic opportunities and serve people in life changing ways.
To this end, we have adopted the Anchor Institution framework. This means that we have made an organizational commitment to hiring, training and advancing vulnerable individuals in our community. It means we seek out opportunities to support local businesses, including those that are minority and women owned. And we invest in social and economic programs to support those we serve.
There are so many examples of this work that I am proud to share, but let me tell you about one of them. Denver Health’s pharmacy department, recognizing that we need to be able to hire qualified pharmacy technicians but that the cost of education needed was out of reach for many, decided to do something about it.
So they developed a pharmacy tech internship program, where people could work for us while learning what they needed to know to pass a national certification exam. Our first two interns finished the program this year and passed their exam! They are now proud employees of Denver Health, with a bright future in front of them.
Through other partnerships with community-minded organizations such as Activate Workforce Solutions, which is committed to placing people in long-term careers and achieving economic stability, we have hired individuals who were homeless, might be recovering from an addiction or may have been involved in the justice system. Our belief is that providing a hand up to someone who is trying to achieve their goals and dreams is the best way to help make our community a better place.
This work will take time and, most importantly, many willing partners who want to achieve the same goal of offering a helping hand to those in need so they can improve their lives. And there are partners who share these same values and goals, such as the Denver Housing Authority. DHA purchased an old office building from us to convert into new, affordable senior housing. And Denver Health is leasing one floor of studio apartments from DHA so we can provide a transitional housing space for patients who are ready to leave the hospital but have no options on where to go. Giving someone the time and space to fully heal and recover from their illness or injury also gives them the best chance to get back to a productive life.
Our true north, our reason for existing, is to change the world by changing the health of our community. To do that we cannot ignore the many factors that challenge our patients and the people we serve — housing, food, employment and more. It will take time, but the people who are part of Denver Health make this promise to the City and County of Denver — we will never stop trying, we will put everything we have into making our community the best it can be.
If you would like to join us in this journey, please feel free to reach out to me. We are part of an incredible community and know that together we can make a difference.
Robin D. Wittenstein is Chief Executive Officer of Denver Health Foundation.