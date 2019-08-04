Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.