Our society has been turned upside down in the last six months. This is especially true for our job creators — Coloradans who have invested their time and money to start businesses only to face off against COVID-19’s wake of destruction.
When small businesses close, tax revenue drops, and vital services are put in a perilous position. We think about the fire districts who may not be able to afford a fire truck, or a rural hospital not being able to staff the ER or buy an MRI machine, or a school having to forgo a new boiler or digital learning center.
At a time when we should be making local investments to bolster our fire districts, fund our public health systems, and provide basic resources for our teachers, students and schools, we will have to make even more cuts. Unfortunately, the outdated Gallagher Amendment is making it worse for both our businesses and vital services.
Amendment B provides our communities with an important tool to weather this economic storm. It repeals the broken and unfair Gallagher Amendment.
The Gallagher Amendment was added to our state constitution in 1982. It changed the way property tax rates are determined. It says the amount of residential property taxes collected statewide must always make up 45% of the total collected, and non-residential property taxes must make up 55% of the total.
In 1982 this split was logical. Homeowners and commercial property owners were “paying their fair share” with residential properties valued at $35 billion, or 53% of all the property value in the state. Today, nearly 40 years later, Colorado’s residential properties have a market value of $874 billion, or nearly 80% of the total property value in the state.
Yet, because of Gallagher’s antiquated formula, small-business owners, farmers, day-care operators — all commercial property owners — still pay a majority of all property taxes collected despite making up 20% of the property tax base statewide. That means your neighborhood business is paying a rate more than four times higher than homeowners. This imbalance, accelerated by COVID-19, is closing small business after small business. The loss of a property tax base will compound losses to rural hospitals, schools, fire and other special districts in this struggling economy.
If we fail to repeal the Gallagher Amendment this November, there are dire consequences for every community. Owners of commercial, industrial, and agricultural property will soon pay a property tax rate five times higher than homeowners pay. Over the short term, our K-12 schools would lose $250-$400 million, counties would lose $100-$150 million, fire districts would lose $33-$50 million, and nearly every hospital that receives a significant portion of local funding would be negatively affected. Those losses are per year and will occur amid an economic crisis. To deal with these kinds of shortfalls, many communities have “floating” tax rates which will automatically increase; many other communities will be forced merely to increase local taxes. These scenarios deal more blows to small businesses at a time when we are all working hard toward an economic recovery.
There is a reason this ballot initiative received support from more than 75% of Republican and Democrat lawmakers. It freezes property tax assessment rates — homeowners will keep the third-lowest property tax rate in the nation; it prevents further cuts to schools, fire departments, and hospitals, and, most importantly, it restores a sense of fairness and stability to a broken system.
Legislators cannot fix this problem alone. We need your help.
We all have a collective responsibility to improve the future of this great state. As Republicans and Democrats, we are putting aside partisan politics and coming together to find the right answer — and that is to vote “yes” on Amendment B.
Chris Hansen, a Denver Democrat, represents District 31 in the Colorado Senate. Jack Tate, a Centennial Republican, represents District 27 in the Colorado Senate.