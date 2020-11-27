Cities and towns provide essential services for nearly four and a half million residents in Colorado – including police, fire and sanitation – and they are the engine of Colorado’s economy. COVID-19 has the potential to devastate local budgets even more so than the 2008 Great Recession did and could lead to long-term changes in municipal service delivery, permanent reductions in staff levels, deferred maintenance of existing municipal infrastructure, and cancellation of future projects.
The pandemic of 2020 is a disaster of a global proportion. For municipalities, the severe restrictions on businesses earlier in the year caused significant reductions in revenue used to fund government services and employ the personnel that provide them. While municipal leaders continue to bravely fight to keep businesses afloat and their local economy going – all while balancing the requirements to keep the public safe – it is clear that direct federal assistance is required to stave off permanent impacts in many parts of the state.
In October 2013, the Northern Front Range experienced a massive flooding event that destroyed property, claimed lives, and left municipalities reeling. Perseverance, hard work, and state and federal assistance allowed businesses to reemerge, kids to go back to school, and local governments to get back to meeting all citizens’ needs. In 2008, the recession impaired the provision of services and investment in capital infrastructure that would have otherwise fueled job growth. We simply can’t let COVID-19 do it again.
Investing in local governments, regardless of size, has a stimulating effect on the entire state’s economy. Municipalities provide the environment for businesses to thrive and allow residents to make a good living. Federal action is crucially important to ensure that municipal service delivery continues to be what residents need and expect. Colorado’s delegation in Congress must support meaningful stabilization legislation and demand leaders come together in the lame duck session and get it done.
In April, survey results confirmed concern over a long-term impact of furloughs and layoffs on essential services, as well as for the health and welfare of residents. Municipalities reported nearly 7 months of reserves, and 70% anticipated having to spend from their reserves. Anticipated average general fund reductions exceeded 20%, mainly from expected reductions in sales and use taxes, utility fees, lodging taxes, and licenses and permits.
In order to defray expenditures, capital projects were delayed, operating expenses reduced, and equipment purchases postponed. All of these decisions had impacts on the private sector and the overall economy, which fueled the cycle even more. Yet, municipalities also stepped up to establish assistance programs for local businesses long before Gov. Polis finally committed 16% of the CARES Act dollars controlled by the state to local governments to help with direct costs.
In order to support residents, 75% of cities and towns suspended utility shutoffs at this time. Nearly as many waived utility late fees and offered payment plans on utilities. Some municipalities are offering financial assistance to residents, including eviction prevention services, and food or rent assistance.
By July, nearly 50% of municipalities reported sales and use tax reductions over comparable months in 2019. Some municipalities reported reductions of more than one-third each month between March and May. The saving grace for some municipalities that had no declines was essential businesses like grocery stores, wholesale club stores, hardware stores, and retailers selling electronics used for remote work. In addition, remote sellers are remitting Colorado sales tax, following implementation of the 2019 Wayfair decision.
While it is true that impacts anticipated in April were slightly less than expected, thanks to Colorado’s economy reopening during the summer, the alarming growth of COVID-19 infections and related restrictions in most counties are causing municipalities to once again brace for increased revenue impacts.
The effects on restaurants, for example, are well-documented, and municipalities whose economy is based on tourism may see massive loss of business if ski seasons are canceled or the recent wave continues.
Cities and towns and their leaders will continue to do everything they can. Now it is time for our federal partners to step up and do everything they can by extending
federal aid to individuals who have lost their jobs, extending the deadline for local governments to put CARES Act dollars to work, and provide direct aid to municipalities and counties to ensure critical services continue to be provided and local economies supported.
Kevin Bommer is the executive director of the Colorado Municipal League and has been with CML since 1999. CML is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization.