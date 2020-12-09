Obituaries.
I always have loved reading them. I find myself drawn to the stories they reveal and the people who emerge. These were our national leaders, our childhood heroes, our friends, our colleagues. I am often surprised by the lives they led. I am sometimes stunned and reflective of how much impact one person, for better or worse, can have on so many. I am increasingly mindful of how little time on earth we really have.
Two community champions died in Denver recently, a few days apart. They were very different in almost every way but alike in the most important ways: They built our community. They focused on the bigger picture and the job at hand. They put the good of our city and our citizens above partisan bickering. They understood that they were part of causes bigger than themselves. They had vision. Current leaders, please take a look in the mirror if you are reading this.
Cathy Reynolds was the first woman ever elected to City Council in Denver. When she retired 28 years, 2 weeks later, she stood as the longest-serving council member in the city’s history. With the advent of term limits, her record won’t be broken. Always rumored as the next mayor, Reynolds knew herself and knew her city. Her role was to make the big projects in Denver work, and the best place to do that was from the fourth floor of the City and County Building.
Chain smoking and often fortified by a glass of wine, Reynolds operated with equal effectiveness from the City and County Building as well as the Cherokee Bar & Grill in the Golden Triangle. Game plans for a City Council vote were usually mapped out for days and months, culminating often in battles royal on a Monday evening. A crowd of activists, lobbyists, business leaders, and reporters would crowd into the Cherokee later that night to hash out the votes, examine the damage, lick the wounds, and prepare for the next battle. Scores were settled. New partnerships were built. There was work to be done. And Cathy Reynolds held court as the scene unfolded.
Through it all, Reynolds battled for what she thought best for Denver. Not everyone agreed with her views. She sponsored one of the first equal rights bills for gay couples; that helped lead to the battle on Amendment 2 in 1990. When Denver was flat on its back in the late 1980s, she was instrumental in the key moves to build Denver International Airport. Countless times (including building Coors Field and renovating the Convention Center), Reynolds crafted the legislation and the strategy that ended in success. Take a look at the largest buildings and projects in Denver, and chances are that Reynolds played a role in their creation.
When term limits finally kept her from re-election in 2003, Reynolds quietly left the stage. She returned to private life to focus on friends and family. When she died a few weeks ago at 76, she left behind a changed city from the one that existed when she took office in 1975.
Harry T. Lewis could not have been more different than Cathy Reynolds. A native of Denver, Harry grew up in Park Hill in the 1930s and 1940s, attending Smiley Junior High and East High School. Late in life, he recounted tales of racing go-carts down Montview Boulevard as well as traipsing through the open fields that stretched east of Quebec Avenue, next to Stapleton Airport. A born story-teller, Lewis could revive a time and a moment in vivid terms and was always good company.
Apparently from a family of some means, Harry attended Dartmouth and returned to Denver in the mid-1950s with business degrees and an honorable discharge from the military. He began work in bonds and investments at the venerable Boettcher firm on 17th Street. Over the next 60 years, Harry Lewis did well professionally and he did good for Denver.
As Denver grew from “cow town” into a modern metropolis, Lewis was part of the constant debates and battles that accompany any growth. It would have been easy for him to fall in line with old-time natives like columnist Gene Amole of the Rocky Mountain News who carped regularly against “newcomers” and chafed at the growing pains of his hometown. Amole’s daily diatribes alleging the folly of building DIA, and his refusal to acknowledge that Stapleton Airport was legally being shut down because of successful lawsuits by the Park Hill neighborhood, helped fuel the campaign battles of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Instead of falling in with those opposing change, Harry Lewis worked to help build the great and modern city that many imagined. A joiner, as were many of his generation, he chaired the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce and the Museum of Nature and Science. And he championed the redevelopment of the former Stapleton Airport, working ceaselessly for the Stapleton Foundation. If a board or nonprofit needed help, Harry Lewis was there.
Lewis also quietly retired in recent years, and he died in November at 87, far from the hustle and bustle of the business world and the community groups that he once built and nurtured. He, too, left behind a very different, and better, city than the one in which he grew up.
These vignettes are not offered in the spirit of mourning a world past or creating myths. Instead, they are reminders that people of different backgrounds, often of different political parties and from different walks of life, have worked together for decades to make our city great. We need that more than ever in the days ahead as we come together to build upon the foundations that Cathy Reynolds and Harry Lewis built.
Cole Finegan served as city attorney for Denver and was chief of staff to former Mayor John Hickenlooper. He is currently managing partner for Hogan Lovells US LLP in Denver.