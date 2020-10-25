We grew up with the notion, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and while the Gallagher Amendment isn’t entirely perfect, it has saved Coloradans more than $35 billion.. Amendment B, which repeals Gallagher, is not what Coloradans need right now. Who is protecting taxpayers?
This year has brought volatile situations and everyday uncertainties including contentious social activism, a global pandemic, more social activism and threat of an economic recession. We shouldn’t add housing and the cost of living to the list of erratic and unpredictable impacts to our day-to-day lives. What the Blue Book and proponents of Amendment B fail to tell you is what’s blatantly obvious – without the Gallagher Amendment, our residential property taxes will increase, affecting homeowners and renters, and eventually colliding with affordable-housing efforts and higher market prices in Colorado real estate.
Gallagher has brought security and savings to Colorado residents with the intention to protect residents from rising property taxes and population growth. Since enacted in 1982, it saved $35 billion in taxes. But if you vote “yes” on Amendment B, we’re looking at paying – not saving – an additional $203.7 million in the very first year. Considering house values, inflation, assessment rates, mill levies for the county and special districts, the average homeowner can expect to pay 10-20% more taxes than their current bill. Then, in two years, that could change if our economy or legislators call for it.
Right now, Colorado has tax fairness mechanisms in place (Gallagher and TABOR) to ensure residents have a direct voice in the taxes we pay. Removing Gallagher would loosen those protections and make it easier for special interests and corporations to challenge tax rates at the expense of Colorado families and residents. Gallagher provided this “checks-and-balance” system of governing assessment rates and total value limitations essential to keeping residential property taxes low, impeding special interest groups from lobbying for tax breaks, and giving local governments say in where property taxes are spent. In addition, a “yes” vote is ceding control, and Coloradans could be giving the legislature the right to raise taxes at their leisure in the future.
Proponents of Amendment B see this statewide proposition as a means to an end amid an economic downturn, but this isn’t the answer. We don’t know how or when residents are going to financially recover, and we also don’t know what the legislature will look like following Election Day. Who are we to take away the only protections against property tax increases for Coloradans? Additionally, proponents of Amendment B don’t have a future plan for residential taxpayers when Gallagher is gone. This is irresponsible, unstable, and as previously mentioned, costly. The ballot language proposing Amendment B doesn’t specify any of this nor does it explain what it’ll cost in the future.
While some proponents of the Gallagher repeal, or Amendment B, claim this ballot measure would help localities, it makes more sense to address these issues at the local level. Without a plan for what happens after Gallagher is repealed, cities and counties cannot plan for the future.
Colorado voters consistently vote down ill-conceived tax hikes – Amendment B is no different. While we understand everyone, including the state government, is struggling financially, the state must tighten its belt before asking families for more money. The federal government just appropriated nearly $2 trillion in the CARES Act to backstop household liquidity in April; it makes no sense to come to Colorado voters in November and raise property taxes after receiving vital stimulus payments.
The Gallagher Amendment has its quirks, but this zero-sum approach is wrong for taxpayers and this election. The Gallagher Amendment is not broken, so we shouldn’t repeal it in an effort to fix it. Instead, lawmakers should develop a plan answering all issues caused by Gallagher and work together to find a solution that isn’t going to pile on the financial stress brought on by 2020.
Let’s dedicate ourselves to preserving the Colorado housing market, aiding current financial hardships and protecting our residents by voting “no” on Amendment B.
Bill Cadman is a former state legislator and president of the Colorado Senate.