There goes Washington again, throwing money at a problem. But will the huge sums Joe Biden recently pledged to spend on national forest restoration and wildfire prevention — $50 billion over 10 years — really do the job?
As someone who has watched and occasionally written about the issue for more than 20 years, I have my doubts. Making it rain money won’t address half a dozen bigger barriers to a forest fix on which this White House is silent, inert or indifferent.
More funding, if judiciously spent — and that’s always a big “if” where the federal government is concerned — could help, at least at the margins. I’m not suggesting we look this gift horse in the mouth. But if history is any guide, the relief Coloradans desperately seek won’t be found through funding alone. A host of other reforms, policy changes and political dynamics must change if this is to be anything more than an empty gesture and boondoggle.
It was kind and compassionate of the president to visit in the wake of the Marshall fire. No state (with the possible exception of California) has been as badly burned by decades of inaction on the issue as Colorado has. And the purportedly “bold” proposal that followed naturally buoyed hopes that a change will really come.
But an issue of this complexity defies quick and easy fixes. This crisis has been more than a century in the making, and began urgently knocking on our doors after Yellowstone burned in the late 1980s. Yet, virtually nothing effective has been done in the meantime to end the dithering and denial and get down to the necessary work.
A similarly “bold” plan was initiated by the Bush administration in late 2003, The Healthy Forests Initiative, as some might recall. It, too, was touted as a “game-changing” breakthrough. But it fizzled after organized obstructionists used lawsuits to eviscerate its most important and helpful provisions. And this president seems uniquely unsuited to break that gridlock, given his political outlook, party allegiances, preference for putting radicals on his land management team, and notably unsteady hands on the helm.
But let’s focus first on the positives.
Biden feels our pain. His visit following the Marshall fire seemed to signal a genuine concern — maybe even an awakening? — regarding the issue. It was the morale-boosting tonic those directly touched by this tragedy needed.
A consensus also seems to be gelling around the idea that the hands-off, let-nature-take-its-course approach favored by environmental groups hasn’t just failed, but has delayed by decades the work that needs to be done. There are outliers who don’t see it this way, and they can be counted on to fight various aspects of this plan, but on the policy and science, the outliers and obstructionists have been exposed for what they are.
There’s also a growing consensus, supported by science, that managed forests are healthier than neglected forests, and that ill-managed or ill-kempt public lands pose a clear and present danger to lives and property if not responsibly maintained. That applies to “open spaces” — where the Marshall fire was allowed to build up a devastating head of steam, whipped by freakish winds, before breaking out into developed areas — as much as the more forested lands that served as flash points for earlier Colorado conflagrations, including the Hayman and Waldo Canyon fires.
That all signals a welcome change of attitude. But whether that shift in rhetoric will translate into concrete and effective action remains to be seen. Major pieces are missing from the plan, without which Biden’s Big Spend won’t have much on-the-ground impact.
So, what more must this president do if he truly wants to restore our unhealthy, unsafe, disease- and wildfire-prone forests?
He must somehow slash through the endless layers of red tape, “process” and “analysis paralysis” that tie federal land agencies in knots, making decisive action impossible. Bill Clinton’s Forest Service chief spoke often about the initiative-killing impact of “analysis paralysis” 20 years ago. Nothing has been done since then — zero, nada, zilch — to end that paralysis.
Biden must also dare to streamline and reform “landmark” environmental laws — most notably the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act — that were well-intentioned but which today serve as engraved invitations to endless rounds of “process” and obstructionist litigation.
The Trump administration took a stab at updating, modernizing, and streamlining the most burdensome parts of both laws, in a bid to break through the bureaucratic and legal logjams. But Biden, in typical knee-jerk fashion, bowed to the wishes of the green lobby by reversing those potentially helpful reforms.
Biden also must resist the temptation to settle for half measures, like the plan’s too narrow focus on wildfire prevention in the “wildland urban interface.” Building defensive perimeters near population centers seems to make sense. But this is really just a ploy to keep the work restricted to ticky-tack projects at the periphery of forest units. It aims to portray “development” and “sprawl” as the root causes of this problem, not consistently lousy public lands management. The problem has simply become too monstrous to be contained by such flimsy tripwires.
Biden’s plan also is likely to suffer because he has plugged bona fide radicals into key land management positions — individuals who don’t have the experience, inclination, or courage to take action that might put them at odds with their close friends in the green lobby. Biden’s Interior Secretary, Deb Haaland, has been an anti-pipeline protester and a reliable water carrier for the groups that are most likely to oppose key parts of this plan. And Tracy Stone-Manning, whom Biden made boss at the Bureau of Land Management, barely won Senate confirmation due to her past involvement with violent anti-logging protests. Putting a former anti-logging activist in charge of forest thinning is a little like asking a vegan to manage a meat market.
Can Biden build and sustain the bipartisan, ecumenical, centrist coalition needed to effectively launch and sustain this plan? There’s no sign that he can. Indeed, Biden’s allies in the green lobby, many of whom endorsed him for president, have been quick to draw a hard line in the sand against any forest restoration actions that involve anything remotely resembling what they call “logging” — even though logging is what many Western forests badly need, according to the science.
Here’s how absurd the anti-“logging” mania has become. These groups once sued to stop the cutting of “old growth” trees. Then, after they made headway on that, using “protection” of the Northern Spotted Owl as a pretext, they began suing to stop salvage timber operations aimed at harvesting and milling burned or beetle-killed stands before they rot in place. Now they’ve begun suing to stop post-wildfire “hazard tree” removal — actions that are taken to prevent motorists and hikers from being killed by falling timber. Western communities that want forest fuels reduction aimed at protecting reservoirs and water supplies, or that just want to create a defensible perimeter for when megafires come charging off mismanaged public lands with a full head of steam, also have found themselves accused — gasp!! — of letting “logging” back into our forests.
Another prickly issue Biden declines to tackle — again because his green allies are pushing in a contradictory and counterproductive direction — is public lands access. Any serious stab at large scale forest restoration will require more access to public lands, not less. But this runs contrary to a recent push by federal land managers and green groups to create vast new “roadless” zones by closing old roads and banning new ones.
Forest restoration simply can’t succeed without roads and the access they provide, unless the work is to be done with mule teams, helicopters and drones, which obviously isn’t practical nor possible. The mania for roadless areas became explicit with the advent of Bill Clinton’s “roadless rule” in 2001, which was aimed at closing off access to 60 million acres of public lands (and creating de facto wilderness without congressional approval). Resistance from rural communities succeeded in stopping many of the initially proposed closures, but the plan gained enough traction to make millions of at-risk acres inaccessible.
Designating new “wilderness” areas and national monuments is another tactic designed to close roads and limit access. But the timing of this regulatory fad couldn’t be worse, if one wants to get serious about tackling the forest health crisis.
Where does Joe Biden stand on national monuments, more wilderness areas and even more “roadlessness”? He stands wherever Big Green tells him to. Will Biden order a moratorium on road closures, or the reopening of closed roads, in the interest of making this plan work? The answer to that seems self-evident
Today, almost every major forest decision is litigated, sometimes repeatedly, often ad nauseam, which is intended to delay or derail any proposal not to the liking of gang green. These groups and a few federal judges effectively exercise a veto over any forest restoration project extremists oppose. Public lands policy is largely made via litigation, not legislation, and the “public process” that does exist favors narrowly focused special interests over the general interest.
Might Biden negotiate a sort of cease-fire and truce with the groups that misuse the courts to bend the bureaucracy to their will? Will these groups — most of whom no longer do hands-on conservation, but rely exclusively on litigation to exert influence and advance their agenda — abruptly change tack, in recognition that their approach has failed and that they’re “loving” Western forests to death? I just don’t see it.
I know, these are tall orders to fill. Probably too tall for a creature of the Washington establishment — Biden — who isn’t known for bucking party orthodoxy on this or any other issue. It’s only if Biden summons the will and courage to take these steps that this ambitious proposal will deliver long-delayed relief to Coloradans who have paid a horrendously high price for decades of inaction on this front. If these actions aren’t on the table, we might as well toss Biden’s billions on the ever-widening bonfire.
Sean Paige is communications director for Mountain States Legal Foundation, a nonprofit public interest law firm in Denver focused on defending the Constitution, protecting property rights and advancing economic liberty.