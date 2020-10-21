Re: “Black people overrepresented in Aurora police’s use of force,” Oct. 17.
But are they? This was my initial response to the article by Hannah Metzger, which claims African-Americans are over-represented in use-of-force tactics by the Aurora Police Department. The general takeaway from the article is that the Black population of Aurora is only 16% but accounted for 49% of all use-of-force cases.
As I read the article, it became clear that there is key data missing in the analysis.
First, we cannot accurately compare use-of-force subjects to the total population. We need to compare use-of-force to the population in which the police come into contact with, i.e., areas with higher crime rates.
The fair thing to do is examine police interaction with victims and perpetrators, not the general population, many of whom never come into contact with a police officer in their day-to-day lives.
While I do not have the numbers specifically for Aurora (and obviously neither does the article), we know that nationally, Blacks account for 26% of shooting victims but are only 13% of the population. The Department of Justice and National Crime Victimization Survey also tells us that in the 75 largest counties in America, areas in which the Black population is 15%, African-Americans (overwhelmingly men), are responsible for 62% of robberies, 57% of murders and 45% of assaults. Simply put, there are more crime victims and more crime perpetrators per capita in Black areas.
Every semester one of my students will ask, “Professor Reeves, how do we know Blacks commit a disproportionate amount of crime?” A skeptical yet brilliant question to which I respond that crime is overwhelmingly committed against the same race, and witness statements identify and indict the perpetrators.
Harvard economist Roland Fryer, in a study of some 1,000 officer-involved shootings, came to the conclusion that Blacks were 24% less likely than whites to be shot by officers (just one tangible example of a use-of-force study). However, without having the crime rates by racial makeup in the Metzger article, we have no idea if use-of-force measures taken by the Aurora Police Department are discriminatory, disparate or the same as used against other racial groups.
The fantastic and incendiary headline and misleading comparison leads the reader to believe the Aurora Police Department is operating in an unethical and even racist manner. An unfair portrayal.
Without more information (i.e. crime statistics by racial makeup) we simply do not know.
Dean Reeves has been an affiliate professor in the Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Department of Criminal Justice & Criminology since 2000.