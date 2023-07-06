POINT: Sage Naumann

Regarding the 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis case, the U.S. Supreme Court was not asked to decide whether Lorie Smith should or should not design a wedding website for a same-sex couple but instead whether the government should compel her to do so. The court ruled correctly in dictating that such force would constitute a violation of her First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

Lorie Smith, a website designer and owner of 303 Creative, believes, based on her religion, that marriage is between a man and a woman. As such, when she considered extending her website design services to soon-to-be-wed couples, she wanted to ensure the State of Colorado would not force her to violate her beliefs and coerce her to design a wedding website for a same-sex couple.

Do you disagree with Lorie’s beliefs on marriage? You’re welcome to do so. It seems the vast majority of Coloradans do. Thankfully, your right to express your beliefs is not limited to what is universally popular at any given moment.

Freedom of speech must be absolute. My well-meaning counterpart states that this decision could exacerbate stigmatization and marginalization. Worthwhile considerations, no doubt, for how we conduct ourselves in greater society, but not worthwhile considerations when it comes to the First Amendment and government’s role in regulating speech. As the Supreme Court ruled in Hurley v. Irish-American Gay, Lesbian, and Bisexual Group of Boston (1995), speech protections must extend to “content that in someone’s eyes are misguided, or even hurtful.”

I’d argue that such speech is precisely why the First Amendment is so important. In a democratic republic, rarely is popular speech subject to regulation and censorship. Instead, it is the dissenting, the disagreeable, and the derogatory that needs to be protected.

Lorie Smith’s grave sin was not that she had deeply held opinions but instead that those opinions were the wrong ones. Smith’s beliefs are offensive and wrong to many, if not most, but those believing that she should be coerced to utilize her artistic talents to further something that violates her conscience seem to miss the point of the First Amendment entirely.

Whether or not you believe in same-sex marriage, the court’s decision in this case reaffirms the absoluteness of free speech in the United States. Just as you have the right to speak freely, regardless of polling on any issue, you have the right to not be compelled by your government to speak against your will. That is an ideal worth protecting for generations to come.

If you’re wondering, as I have been a website and graphic designer for years, I would do and have done design work for a same-sex wedding. That’s my choice, and it should remain a choice for everybody else as well.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

COUNTERPOINT: Lisa LaBriola

The recent Supreme Court decision in the case of 303 Creative has sent shockwaves through the United States and has set in motion the tragic erosion of our progress in the creation of equal protection and anti-discrimination laws.

In the 303 Creative case, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a graphic design company that refused to create wedding invitations for a same-sex couple based on religious beliefs. The Court’s majority opinion suggested the company’s refusal was protected by the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech.

Colorado has been a focal state when it comes to discrimination and has a long disturbing history. In1972, the Gay Coalition was founded in Denver in response to police targeting and prosecution of the GLBTQ+ community. Then, in 1992, Colorado Voters gave approval to Amendment 2 which refused all branches of Colorado government for making GLBTQ+ individuals a protected class. The amendment effectively had national recognition and Colorado was referred to as the “hate state” until the U.S. Supreme Court struck it down in 1996.

Unfortunately, it is not surprising this case was initiated from our state and once again is setting a worrisome precedent. This decision has sent signals to businesses that they can now use religious beliefs as a shield to discriminate against customers based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other protected class. This normalization of discrimination not only undermines the progress made in advancing GLBTQ+ rights but also has the potential to extend beyond. It opens the door for businesses to refuse service based on race, religion, or even disability under the guise of religious freedom.

Stay up to speed: Sign-up for daily opinion in your inbox Monday-Friday

By allowing businesses to openly discriminate against customers, the 303 Creative decisions also sends a chilling message to GLBTQ+ individuals. This decision has now sent signals that their rights and identities are less important than a business owner’s personal and/or religious beliefs. This ruling not only fosters a culture of stigmatization but also exacerbates existing marginalization. It gives credence to the harmful narrative that certain segments of society are less deserving of equal treatment and respect.

Though supporters of the 303 Creative Supreme Court decision claim it protects religious freedom, it is crucial to acknowledge the potential consequences it poses for marginalized communities. The normalization of discrimination, increased stigmatization, erosion of anti-discrimination laws and negative implications for social progress are clear indications that this ruling will lead to further discrimination in the United States. We, as a community, should not be okay with this. It may not be you today but what about tomorrow?

Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann. Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.