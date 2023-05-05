POINT: Lisa LaBriola

Is Colorado better off now than at the start of the 2023 legislative session? Though the most controversial and partisan bills generally make the news and grab people’s attention, it is the smaller, bipartisan bills that have the most impact. Outside of the larger divisive issues of 2023, the General Assembly got to work to help Coloradans.

This legislature continued to focus its attention on improving and creating access to health care with a specialized focus on behavioral health and substance abuse. This includes HB23-1088, which expands access for our veterans who have exhausted their federal benefits.

This bill allows those who reside in veterans’ community living centers to be reimbursed for up to 26 mental health sessions. The General Assembly also passed SB23-174, which allows access to behavioral health services for children through Medicaid services as well as the School Health Services Program. In addition, HB23-1007 passed, which mandates institutions of higher education to publish contact information for crisis services for all students on their school IDs.

Though having the ability to access healthcare is vitally important, so is the need to have protection when the medical bills begin to roll in. To assist Coloradans with this, the legislature focused its attention on assisting those who struggle with the cost of medical debt. SB23-093 was passed to put a 3% cap on medical interest rates in addition to offering those with medical debt a stronger voice in the process.

At the beginning of this legislative session, I had hoped for assistance to education outside of the traditional paths. This General Assembly started to make that a reality by providing support to our students as they enter the workforce. HB23-1246 was introduced, which allocates more than $40 million to cover the cost of pursuing a short-term credential in early-childhood education, law enforcement, firefighting, forestry, construction or nursing. It also worked on SB23-205, which creates a scholarship for high school graduates who are going into post-secondary, apprenticeship and training programs, providing support for jobs Colorado very much needs.

So, returning to the initial question, is Colorado better off now than at the start of the 2023 legislative session? Look at your senator and representative, the work they have done, the ease with which they were able to address your concerns, and the way they represented you and your district. The real question is, are they worthy of your vote and continued support?

COUNTERPOINT: Sage Naumann

Colorado may have gotten a reprieve from the most egregious pieces of legislation this year, but that’s little comfort for a state sentenced to death by a thousand cuts. Undoubtedly, thanks to a small yet determined minority party and a handful of rational Democrats, some of the worst pieces of legislation will never make it to the governor’s desk. The short-sighted will celebrate such moderation. Those who’ve played this game long enough see the writing on the wall.

This legislative session was a harbinger of things to come.

Democrats rode into this session, claiming affordability was their primary concern. Laughable, considering the largest tax increase in our state’s history loomed overhead for 113 days (of a total of 120 in the session) before they finally decided to roll out a convoluted “fix” that even Kyle Clark was quick to point out that Polis’s plan “essentially takes a dollar from your wallet, puts it in your pocket, and declares that he’s saved you money.”

On the topic of affordable housing, we’ve made no real progress. While Governor Jared Polis earns points for creativity when it comes to his land-use bill — legislation that at least attempts to address the issue of housing supply — members of his party attempted to pass several laws that would have (or will) increased the cost of housing. Rep. Dylan Roberts, a Democrat from Avon, is the sole reason the failed policy of rent control met an end in a Senate committee this year after passing the House. He and a few others who stood up to the most radical of their party deserve praise. But legislators like Roberts know they can only hold off the worst of the worst for a limited amount of time.

Other bills that will undoubtedly add to the cost of housing are still awaiting their fate, including House Bill 23-1171, which requires property owners to pay tenants up to three months of rent if they are evicted, and House Bill 23-1190, which gives local governments first dibs on buying any multi-family housing units. Even if these bills die this session, this won’t be the end of the fight. Both bills passed the House with overwhelming support from a majority party that is becoming more progressive with every election.

Rising crime is still a concern, but bipartisan solutions are finding it difficult to get through the House. Senate Bill 23-097, which raises penalties for car thefts, looks like it has a shot, finally being scheduled for debate on the House floor after passing the Senate. Senate Bill 23-109, which cracks down on drug dealers whose product leads to the death of a “customer,” seems destined to die on the calendar. House Judiciary Committee Chair Mike Weissman is opposed to the bill and refuses to give it a hearing. House leadership could temporarily remove him from the committee to get it to the floor if they so desired.

There are dozens of other bills — some that should have passed, many that should not have — but space is limited. I heard from a former colleague at the State Capitol that a Democratic Senator was ranting and raving about how a particular bill from their party was a terrible policy.

Naively, I asked, “How did they vote on it.”

“You know the answer to that question, Sage.”

As Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie sang in their 1929 hit (later reworked and popularized by Led Zeppelin), “If it keeps on rainin’, levee’s goin’ to break.” With a monsoon this size, I’m not sure an umbrella will help.

Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann. Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.