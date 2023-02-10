Point: Sage Naumann

Your utility bill is higher than it has ever been, and you see a compelling chart (perhaps in a local paper or on your nightly newscast) showing that your utility company has made record profits.

The mystery is solved! Grab your pitchforks!

Not so fast.

I’m reminded of the classic social media memes that go viral every so often about a CEO’s hefty paycheck in comparison to the wages they pay. Clever, but not convincing. Once you divide up that CEO’s salary among their workers, you realize the 5 cents added to each worker’s paycheck will not go very far.

Similarly, a single chart about a company’s profits cannot begin to tell you about the costs of energy production, transportation and infrastructure.

The energy affordability crisis is complex. The bulk of the increase in your heating bill is because of increased natural gas prices — of which many utilities do not mark up the price. We are in the middle of the coldest winter in decades, which puts additional strain on energy infrastructure, requiring additional servicing, and all during a period of national inflation that hasn’t been seen in decades. Oh, and if you haven’t heard, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Gov. Jared Polis wrote recently the only real long-term solution is to go 100% renewable. Again, clever, but not convincing. Members of his party have shut down attempts to bring nuclear energy to Colorado and driven natural gas production out of the state, despite the fact it remains an absolutely necessary bridge fuel between coal and renewables.

Furthermore, as our Legislature and governor continue pushing toward eliminating fossil fuels, energy providers have been asked to rapidly build and deploy infrastructure to support that renewable-based grid. If everybody bought an electric vehicle tomorrow and switched out their gas furnace for an electric one, our entire energy grid would collapse. Hence the need for new investment in renewable infrastructure, hence rate increases.

Meanwhile, those companies still have to maintain the current infrastructure as 70% of Coloradans have a natural gas heating system and 90% of new car sales are still purely combustion gas and diesel engines. We’re not shutting down the pumps anytime soon.

Colorado should absolutely lead on renewables. I’m all for a diversified energy portfolio. But, I’m even more in favor of ensuring our homes stay warm in the winter.

Onions have layers. Ogres have layers (see: Shrek). Energy policy has layers as well. We’re asking our energy providers to rapidly build infrastructure to move us away from fossil fuels, while at the same time our federal government is devaluing our currency, we’re going through the coldest winter in decades and the energy market is caught up in a war in eastern Europe. Of course we’re going to see impacts on our energy bill.

Don’t oversimplify it.

With policy discussion, equity, affordability and balance should be top of mind.

This rings especially true when we are talking about energy policy. Energy is a necessity to our way of life and something we often take for granted.

As of late, though, it has been a little more difficult to take for granted because consumers across the state are feeling the pain of skyrocketing costs. Utility bills have jumped from $50 to $350, from $200 to $700. The increase is staggering.

It would be easy to point to one or two specific factors causing these increasing costs, but if it were that easy, I am sure we would have things solved by now. I am the first to admit energy is complicated. Global markets, foreign and domestic policies, supply chain challenges, population growth — you name it, and in some way, it has an impact on energy policy and costs. What gets me, though, is the volatility in which Coloradans are experiencing these increasing costs while we are simultaneously seeing companies announce record profits.

Counterpoint: Lisa LaBriola

Now, I get it. You can’t just say a company can’t make a profit — we wouldn’t live in America if that were the case.

But what you can say is companies can’t always blame rising costs to consumers on regulations and policies that have gone into place they don’t agree with.

It is easy to blame the policymakers, and often what we see are pointed fingers at everyone else, not inward. Let’s not forget, though, in recent years companies have been lining up to announce their new sustainability plans and their goals to meet net-zero by a certain year. These gestures are done willingly, based on market forces, and often done through rate basing and cost recovery.

If companies are going to argue to policymakers economic feasibility and a company’s ability to comply with new regulations should be top of mind, they also need to be thinking about how their future business decisions, outside of policies and mandates, affect future affordability when it comes to the costs they are passing down to their customers. It would be unfair to say companies don’t have the upper hand compared to consumers given they are supplying a product that is of absolute necessity to consumers.

Again, I am not here to argue energy is not a complicated topic or that the companies that supply energy are raking in millions on the backs of their customers.

But I am here to say everyone needs to take accountability for the role they play in such a complex industry. Before crying wolf, make sure you look in the mirror and acknowledge there are elements of cost increases that have nothing to do with government mandates and policies driven by the business model.

With drastic price increases, everyone — companies and government alike — needs to roll up their sleeves and do what they can to help Coloradans.

There is no time for the blame game when Coloradans are in need.

Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. 76 Group works with utilities and energy providers across Colorado and the United States, but all opinions expressed here are Sage’s own. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann. Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.