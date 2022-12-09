Point: Lisa LaBriola
As the year quickly nears its end, the start of the 2023 legislative session is on the horizon. With a whirlwind of an election, whose outcome surprised both parties, we are eagerly anticipating what the upcoming session will hold.
Though there are many important areas of policies and goals, I hope our Democratic majorities in both chambers begin or continue their work in the following areas for the people of Colorado:
Economic inflation
With an increase in cost of living and inflation, Colorado families are facing many hardships and being put in positions of having to choose between groceries, heating bills, medical care, etc. While the legislature is looking for solutions to help ease the burden, I hope they remember that everything has a cost.
If the state isn’t footing the bill, then Colorado families most likely will be. I hope that the policies proposed this year will be looked at with this in mind.
Will the policy outcome be worth the possible additional fiscal impact to Coloradans? Are there policies that can help ease the pressure?
Behavioral health and substance abuse
Colorado has done a great job of destigmatizing behavioral health and substance abuse and creating a path for treatment that is on par with any other physical health challenge and preventive care.
From access to behavioral health and substance abuse medications and treatment options to the creation of the Behavioral Health Administration, I hope the 2023 General Assembly focuses its work on finding a way to get resources out to those who are the “boots on the ground” who provide the care. With an increase of investment in behavioral health and substance abuse policies, so should there be an increase in providers.
I hope our elected officials notice this barrier and find a way to alleviate the administrative burden and reimbursement challenges and to partner with providers to successfully allow patients to access treatment.
Education
When Colorado is compared with other states, we are consistently ranked at the top with a highly educated population. The problem is Colorado is not producing a strong college-educated pipeline. It is imperative that the legislature work toward solutions for all students that include access to quality secondary and higher education, skilled trades and workforce development.
Most important, I hope our elected officials work toward helping our adult learners who experience challenges and would like the ability to attain adult diplomas, GEDs and all other opportunities available. Education is one of the most important investments a society can make.
Counterpoint: Sag
e Naumann
Colorado Republicans remain in a great depression, which is understandable, as their legislative minorities have not been this small since the Great Depression.
As the remaining GOP legislators return to whatever seats and broom-closet office spaces remain allocated to them, they will need to assemble a legislative agenda quickly.
They’d be wise to keep it simple: Affordability, education reform, public safety and the environment.
Affordability
The inflationary crisis is due to state policy, as I highlighted in my last column. But Colorado Democrats have objectively made matters worse for working families. They passed (and then conveniently paused) a gas-tax hike, put a $0.27 fee on every retail delivery and passed “green” building codes into law that will increase the cost of a new home by up to $20,000.
Let us not forget how they attempted to take credit for the $750 TABOR refunds we received this year — the same refunds they attempted to repeal just a few years prior with Proposition CC. On this matter, Republicans are right to be a stick in the mud. TABOR-skirting fees and onerous regulations have made life harder in Colorado. Enough is enough.
Education reform
There is a greater chance that I will hit my weight loss goals by year’s end than the chance Republicans will be able to pass significant education reform in the next legislative session, but that does not mean they should not try. Fund students, not systems. Fight for the individual, not the institution. Look to Arizona’s new school-choice program that allows parents to utilize $6,500 of funding to send their child to a school of their choice. Most Colorado students cannot read, write, or do math at grade level and school choice is more popular than ever before.
Public safety
Crime is still a valid concern for many Coloradans, as is homelessness. Republicans should not be afraid to take on this fight, but they should be cautious of overcorrection. Securing our streets and restoring trust in law enforcement need not be exclusive missions.
Environment
Yes, that’s right.
Republicans ought to turn some of their attention to environmental protection, an area that could see bipartisanship. Building off legislation ran this last session by now-retiring state Sen. Bob Rankin, Republicans should continue pushing for Colorado to lead the way on nuclear energy. Specifically, micro-nuclear technologies that are quickly emerging.
Virgina Gov. Glenn Youngkin has taken steps to give his state a head start on nukes, and Kemmerer, Wyo., is set to be home to one of the first operational micronuclear reactors in the United States.
In 2020, Republicans announced their “Commitment to Colorado.” The above suggestions deviate little from that commitment, which is by design.
Legislators like state Rep. Colin Larson and state Sen. Dennis Hisey didn’t lose their races because they were radical — they were anything but. The occupant of Mar-A-Lago and his rhetoric has remained an anchor around the neck of anybody who chooses to run as a Republican.
Republicans in our state Legislature must stay the course and prove their independence, or at least hunker down until the storm passes.
Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations. Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann.