Point: Lisa LaBriola
Inflation is a growing issue that is hitting us all, and the financial pressures continue to impact our homes, families and communities. But what is not helpful is the simplistic political rhetoric that lays responsibility for global inflation solely on a specific set of U.S. policies.
There are quite a few factors that are contributing to our economic status. Some are one-off events, such as the global pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Others are side effects from these events, such as labor and supply-chain shortages and the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to help curb inflation and get price growth under control.
To start, we can recall that during the COVID-19 pandemic, people were spending significantly less and saving more as no one had a clear idea of where the end of the virus would leave us economically. This spending behavior left us with deflation in our economy. As the economy began to bounce back with businesses resuming their operations and travel commencing, the high demand created a bottleneck and increased inflation. Simply put: demand was higher than supply.
To combat the potential devastating effect on our economy throughout the pandemic and subsequent recovery, Congress passed a bipartisan spending package as well as other policies aimed to ease the economic woes.
This $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package included support for small businesses, $1,400 stimulus checks (for those who qualified), expanded access to health care, child tax credits, funding for schools to help them reopen, financial support to state and local governments and testing and vaccination sites, to name a few. This plan was needed to give people a fighting chance to combat the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.
In fact, not only did it help individuals, but according to Moody’s analytics report “Global Fiscal Policy in the Pandemic” from Feb. 24, “without ARP, the U.S. economy would have come close to suffering a recession in spring 2021.” So what did this do to our inflationary rate?
While economic stimulus dollars brought by the economic recovery spending did have an impact on rising inflation, it is not as high as one would think. In fact, of the 8% rise in inflation only 2.5% of that could be attributed to economic stimulus spending.
In addition, the Treasury Department recently announced that the federal deficit shrank by $1.4 trillion in fiscal 2022 as surging tax revenue and waning pandemic spending helped cut the budget gap in half. This has been seen as a confirmation that the fiscal economic policies have been working.
The United States is far from the only country who is feeling these inflationary effects and to justify otherwise is just plain untrue.
Counterpoint: Sage Naumann
I agree with my fellow columnist that simplifying complex issues such as inflation for the sake of political victory isn’t helpful, but our opinions diverge on the issue of how much blame is to be laid at the feet of the federal government and the Federal Reserve.
Supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have no doubt contributed to rising inflation, but that is only one small piece of the puzzle.
To see the complete picture, one must take careful account of the actions of those in charge of fiscal and monetary policy during the last several years. I will warn that if you expect a certain political party to be validated with this accounting, you will be disappointed.
Admittedly, fiscal and monetary policy isn’t an easy subject to comprehend, but the principle in play is relatively simple. The government has spent an enormous amount of money it did not have, so it issued debt. That debt was purchased — mainly by the Federal Reserve — which then handed over newly printed dollars in exchange. Those dollars were then distributed throughout our economy. Much of this money was not taken from any specific group of people, nor reallocated from another government program. It was created. The result was that the dollars in your bank account had become worth significantly less because more money now exists in circulation. As of February, the supply of money had increased by more than 40% over the span of two years.
President Joe Biden, along with congressional Democrats, have pumped an incredible amount of money into our economy, the most notable example of this being the American Rescue Plan, which represents $1.9 trillion of the approximate $5 trillion in government spending under this administration.
In four years under President Donald Trump, national debt increased by nearly $8 trillion, nearing what President Barack Obama added to the debt in twice the time in office. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve failed to recognize the impending inflation crisis, only beginning to raise interest rates in the last few months.
Unfortunately, the policy failures don’t end there. Fortunately, I only have so many words to depress you with.
Blaming inflation upon COVID-19 or Vladimir Putin’s unjustified war is easy, but it ignores the concerning trend of government interference that will continue to destabilize our economy for generations to come. Ignoring the $31 trillion in national debt we have incurred is foolish. Though the election year most certainly clouds the ability for either Democratic or Republican elected officials to look to the not-so-distant past, nothing prevents you from holding them accountable.
The lesson we should learn is not necessarily that one political party is to blame over another (as alluring as that may be), but rather that those we elevate to these offices know little more than we do about the organic nature of our economy.
As they flip those switches and turn those knobs, they do so with an incredible scarcity of information, and as such, the actions they take should be with an abundance of caution and under our critical, watchful eye.
Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations. Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann.