Point: The Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding
To mask or not to mask?
“No shoes, no shirt, no service.” We have seen the signs at places of business where public decency is placed at the forefront of business operations. So how is it that public health seems to present a greater challenge for some to take into consideration now that we are moving to reopen cities across America?
Almost daily, reports and videos of angry customers attempting to fight the system are going viral as they are denied entry and/or service to businesses for refusing to wear a mask. #WeLoveTison trended on Twitter for standing up for Costco in Denver. Just a little way away, another customer was arrested for attempted murder when his altercation turned extremely violent; he shot and wounded a Waffle House cook who refused to serve him for not wearing a mask. What in the world is wrong with people?
I am astounded by desperate calls for reopening the country coupled with the lack of regard for how businesses that have responded are doing so with the best safety measures in mind for their employees and customers. We cannot have it both ways—forcing people to work while putting their health and safety in harm’s way. It might seem like a lifetime of disruption since Colorado first went to stay-at-home orders in March, but it has only been two and a half months and so much is still unknown about the spread, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19. The data is clear that the spread of COVID-19 decreases significantly when masks, as well as other protective equipment, are worn.
Masks and PPE are not 100% preventative, but they are precautionary and courteous as wearing one signals that the individual wearing it is doing the best that they can to not spread the germs and viruses in their body. So, if owners and employees are willing to extend us the courtesy, why would anyone deny the courtesy in return in demand for service?
No one private business owner is violating anyone’s constitutional rights by refusing to serve them if they neglect to wear a mask. The ways in which people falsely equate liberties with privileges in regard to being required to wear a mask at grocery stores, restaurants and other places of business is mind-boggling and signals that too many are not smarter than a fifth grader who has taken a civics class. While the government has not mandated mask in public — very much like one can walk on a city street without shoes — certainly, it is the purview of private entities to articulate their policies on mask-wearing for anyone with whom they do business. Business owners have the responsibility of not only protecting their patrons but their employees as well. City and state government should actually be providing policy requiring mask and social distancing requirements when in public, much like guidance for wearing seat belts and hands-free devices while driving that protect public safety.
Moreover, it is even more important to wear masks now that contact tracing has become more complicated by daily protests throughout the city. As community members stand in solidarity for Black Lives Matter, the systemic ways that black, brown, and poor people’s lives are choked out by inequities in health care cannot be forgotten. From employees to patrons the threat of a new surge in COVID-19 cases is bound to rise as more people leave their homes and engage with others who might or might not show symptoms and might refuse to get tested.
So unless one has a medical exemption for not masking, mask up or shop elsewhere.
Counterpoint: D.K. Williams
During this time of a government mandated economic shutdown in response to the coronavirus, there is no particular obligation to wear masks anyone should feel.
“Should” is a word of judgment. For instance: “He should have paid attention,” or “She should have finished school.” Yes, we judge others almost all of the time. But judgment can be dangerous. It is easy to turn a negative judgment of others into a feeling of moral superiority to those others. That feeling is not helpful in any crisis.
In the 1980s, there was a politically significant group known as the Moral Majority. As one might ascertain from their name, moral superiority was important to them. Self-righteousness, one might have noticed if one were around at the time, was an important tool for them. In 2020, self-righteousness has again been adopted by new politically significant groups. Some of the “You Must Wear a Mask” crowd has been privy to that adoption. It is still not helpful.
What do we know about wearing masks? We know it is not for the benefit of the wearer. Masks do not help the wearer avoid getting the virus. However, someone who is completely asymptomatic might have the virus and not know it. The idea is that masks help such a person from unwittingly spreading the virus. Not spreading a virus is a laudable goal.
Some people, however, cannot wear them for their personal medical reasons. Who are we to judge what that person should do? No one. How are we to know if that person has a medical reason for not wearing one? We aren’t. What should we do about it? Mind our own business.
Why?
For one thing, perspective is important. While the percentage is arguable, the coronavirus death rate is low among the general public. It is near zero for those under 50 without underlying medical concerns. Measures appropriate for the bubonic plague are probably not necessary for coronavirus.
“Listen to the experts!” is a frequent refrain these days. Yes, let’s.
According to the latest information on the Centers for Disease Control website, “CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” In other words, according to the CDC, if you stay 6 feet from the unmasked, you will not get coronavirus from that person. Distancing is something you can do yourself, without concern for judging what others should be doing.
Further, the World Health Organization, in its most recent report, advises that “the wide use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not supported by current evidence and carries uncertainties and critical risks.” There is a downside to mask-wearing, and masks are not helpful when one is socially distanced.
I think we have all seen someone driving alone in a car wearing a mask. There is no rational reason for that. Fear is not rational, of course. But fear gets clicks. Fear sells ads. A significant portion of a frightened populace looks to the government for safety. “We are scared! What can we do?” they ask.
The government replies, “Well, uh, you can wear a bandana.”
“Thank you! We feel so much safer now!” the populace exclaims in relief.
Masks have become props in an ever increasingly popular security theater.
What obligation should we feel about wearing masks? That is up to each individual. But I submit we should not live in fear. We should not feel morally superior to those who do not choose to use the props in this security theater production. After all, they are listening to experts. You know, like they should.
The Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding is the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and associate professor at UCCS. D.K. Williams is a former chairman of the Libertarian Party of Colorado and an attorney. He lives in Denver.